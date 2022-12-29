Some energy bills set for small monthly rise from Sunday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Some energy bills set for small monthly rise from Sunday

By Press Association
December 29 2022, 11.23am
Some bills will rise slightly from the start of January (Jacob King/PA)
Some bills will rise slightly from the start of January (Jacob King/PA)

Some households in Britain are set to pay a couple more pounds per month for their energy bills due to new changes set to come into force on Sunday.

The new changes will differ depending on where in the country people live and how they pay for their gas and electricity.

The hike will be worst for those households in North Wales and the Merseyside area who pay for their electricity after the fact, and not by direct debit. Their bills are set to rise by more than £5 per month between January and April.

Bills will also go down for some households. Those in the north of England will likely pay around £3.90 less per month from Sunday.

Centrica fnancials
The monthly charges are calculated based on what the average household uses in a year – 4,200 units of electricity and 12,000 units of gas (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The changes are made to the amount that energy suppliers charge per unit of gas and electricity they supply.

These changes come into force at the beginning of January and last until the beginning of April.

The changes are small compared with recent major swings in how much the Government’s energy price guarantee, which caps per unit charges, still applies.

The monthly charges are calculated based on what the average household uses in a year – 4,200 units of electricity and 12,000 units of gas – and assume that usage is spread evenly over the year.

As people use more gas during the winter, the actual figures are likely to be somewhat larger.

People who pay on so-called standard credit, which means they get an invoice every month or quarter and do not pay by direct debit, will be the worst hit by the changes.

Their bills are set to go up by around £3.90 per month on average, ranging from around £2.60 in the north of England to £5.60 in the Mersey and North Wales region.

Prepayment meter customers will see an average bill increase of £1.50, while those who pay by direct debit will see an average increase of just two pence.

The system works differently for customers on certain types of tariff, such as Economy 7.

For these customers “suppliers have flexibility to apply slightly different discounts to the individual rates within the tariff, helping to balance out the reduction of more expensive day rates with cheaper night-time electricity rates. Each supplier will approach this differently”, the Government said.

The Ofgem price cap has always been set at slightly different levels based on where someone lives and how they pay.

