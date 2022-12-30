Consumer spending jumps 10.6% in 2022 amid surging inflation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Consumer spending jumps 10.6% in 2022 amid surging inflation

By Press Association
December 30 2022, 9.02am
The return of hospitality and higher utilities bills sparked higher spending over the past year (Damien Eagers/PA)
The return of hospitality and higher utilities bills sparked higher spending over the past year (Damien Eagers/PA)

Consumer spending lifted by more than a 10th in 2022 but retailers saw a slump as rising energy costs dragged on household budgets.

New data from Barclaycard has revealed consumer card spending increased 10.6% year-on-year as spending was boosted by the easing pandemic restrictions compared with 2021.

Nevertheless, it came amid soaring inflation and experts at the credit card business warned that shoppers are likely to face further headwinds in 2023.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) recorded inflation of 10.7% in November against the same month last year, amid a slight slow-down from the 40-year-high of 11.1% it had struck the previous month.

Inflation over the past year has been largely spurred by higher energy costs for households and businesses, who have passed some of their cost increases to customers.

Barclaycard said their data showed that spending on utilities grew by 32.9% over the year as energy costs increased.

Britons also going out to pubs, restaurants and bars due to pent-up demand following the pandemic, according to the figures.

Spending on restaurants grew by 37.1% for the year, while pubs, bars and clubs recorded a 53.6% increase.

Esme Harwood, director at Barclaycard, said: “The lifting of all Covid restrictions meant card spending was up overall compared to last year.

“Hospitality, leisure and travel all received a boost as Brits made up for lost time by socialising with friends and jetting off on holidays.”

Meanwhile, high street retailers also received a welcome boost, with sales increasing by 8.3%.

Coronavirus – Tue Dec 21, 2021
High Street sales increased by 8.3% (Andrew Matthews/PA)

However, the retail sector as a whole saw spending decline as there was a 12.2% fall in online shopping spending as people tightened their purse strings.
Ms Harwood said: “The cost-of-living squeeze has clearly impacted the retail sector.

“Consumers have had to rein in spending on purchases like subscriptions and home improvements, as well as reduce their basket sizes in general.

“As these inflationary pressures continue, all categories are likely to face further headwinds in 2023.

“However, I am optimistic that both consumers and businesses will continue to find ways to adapt and respond to these challenges, as they did throughout the pandemic.”

