London market set for year of two halves after gloomy start to 2023, say experts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

London market set for year of two halves after gloomy start to 2023, say experts

By Press Association
January 1 2023, 9.02am
The London market kicks off 2023 with a gloomy backdrop as the UK is forecasted to plunge into recession and economies globally wrestle with sky-high inflation amid the energy and cost crisis.
The London market kicks off 2023 with a gloomy backdrop as the UK is forecasted to plunge into recession and economies globally wrestle with sky-high inflation amid the energy and cost crisis.

The London market kicks off 2023 with a gloomy backdrop as the UK is forecasted to plunge into recession and economies globally wrestle with sky-high inflation amid the energy and cost crisis.

After the extreme volatility of 2022, the FTSE 100 Index is expected to start the year on the back foot, as Britain is caught in the grip of a recession and rising interest rates, to calm painful price hikes.

But it is seen as being a year of two halves on the market, according to Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

She said: “The FTSE 100 is expected to dip back as the effects of the recession are felt, as even international revenue streams won’t fully protect UK listed companies from the impact of the contraction.

“The war in Ukraine, which set off the inflation tsunami in 2022, is entrenched and, although scorching commodity prices have come down, the repercussions are still being felt through stubbornly high consumer prices.

“However, there may begin to be some respite on the stock market in the second half of the year after the price spiral dips and central bank policymakers press pause on rate rises.”

She said the prospect of inflation cooling at the end of the year, as the cost of living crisis dampens household and business spending, may allow central banks in the UK and abroad to take their foot off the rates pedal.

“While output over the first half of the year will disappoint, there is a chance that growth in the latter part of 2023 could defy expectations as central banks reach peak interest rates and inflation cools off allowing them to press pause on rate rises,” said Ms Streeter.

Another factor that will have influence stock markets worldwide is the reopening of China as it relaxes Covid restrictions, which would ease pressures on supply chains.

But Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote Bank, said this could be a double edged sword.

“The good news with China’s reopening is that it should boost global growth,” she said.

“The bad news with China’s reopening is that it will not only boost global growth, but also energy and commodity prices – hence inflation, the interest rate hikes from central banks and potentially the global Covid cases – which could then give birth to a new, and a dangerous Covid variant, which would, in return, bring the restrictive Covid measures back on the table, and hammer growth.”

On the bright side, China’s revival should provide a welcome boost to the FTSE 100, given that the top flight is largely made up of firms that make their earnings overseas, such as mining giants.

Its heavy weighting of natural resource stocks and firms that make their earnings in the US dollar has helped support the top tier through a volatile 2022, as commodity prices have risen and the greenback has strengthened, “and the FTSE 100’s outperformance could stretch into 2023”, Ms Ozkardeskaya said.

“If the Chinese reopening brings along another bump in inflation due to higher energy and commodity prices, the FTSE 100 could continue offering a good shelter to those willing to hedge against an energy-led global inflation to temper the negative effects,” she added.

But it may be a different picture in the wider FTSE 350, with the FTSE 250 Index more representative of the health of smaller UK firms.

“The FTSE 100’s good performance won’t change the fact that smaller, and domestic focused companies will likely continue to suffer from high inflation, recession and perhaps another year of political turmoil as a cherry on top,” said Ms Ozkardeskaya.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police block County Place after the fatal fire at the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel fire: Three people and dog understood to have died in Perth…
2
See how many Dundee sex offenders live near you using our interactive map. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you
3
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
4
Courier News - Dundee - CR0040391 - Alasdair Clark story: Pictures and video of Broughty Ferry loony dook. Picture shows: Dundee United Community Trust team who took part, Broughty Ferry Harbour, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, 01st January 2023. Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023
2
5
Anne-Marie Batchelor suffered a debilitating stroke 20 years ago.
Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in ‘inhumane’ care…
6
See how many Fife sex offenders live near you using our interactive map. Image: DC Thomson.
Fife map shows how many sex offenders live near you
7
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
8
Ice gritter in Dundee
New Year deep freeze as ice warning blankets Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire
9
Lukeus Walker was arrested after breaching curfew on Candle Lane in Dundee city centre. Image: Facebook.
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach
10
Glenrothes sink hole
Glenrothes man, 27, injured after falling into sink hole
2

More from The Courier

A pitch inspection took place at East End Park. Image: Craig Brown.
Dunfermline v Falkirk in League One OFF following pitch inspection
Scotland has been hit by more sub-zero temperatures. Image: SNS.
League One clash between Dunfermline and Falkirk in doubt as pitch inspection arranged
Lady Dorrian delivered the judgement. Image: DC Thomson.
Rape sentencing in Scotland not a 'pressing problem' appeal judges rule
Peaceful farm winter scene with sheep. Backlight soft sunset light; Shutterstock ID 795093109; Purchase Order: -
Sheep industry leaders seal partnership agreement
Dundee stalwart Cammy Kerr has spoken of his desire to manage the Dark Blues one day.
Dundee are over their relegation hangover but complacency must be avoided warns Cammy Kerr
Pics taken at Asda in Glenrothes Pics taken at state-of-the-art CCTV control room in Fife Pic of shoplifter Nelson Gray from Leslie Kris Miller, Courier, 30/11/13. Shoplifting investigation. Picture shows undercover police moving in to stop a suspected shoplifter.
Cost of living crisis fuelling crime surge across Tayside as top cop warns of…
Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson wants Premiership 'breathing space' - and beating Dundee United…
To go with story by Sheanne Mulholland. Gold Star montage for yearly round up of awards given out Picture shows; Gold Star montage . Dundee, Fife, Angus, Perthshire. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 19/12/2022
Meet the 14 Courier Gold Star award winners who shone in Tayside and Fife…
Drey Wright. Image SNS.
Drey Wright pledges St Johnstone will be fast starters against Dundee United after 'criminal'…
Even items outwith the plastic ban are damaging the planet. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
This New Year, should we ditch all single-use items?

Editor's Picks

Most Commented