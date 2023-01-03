Cineworld denies talks with Odeon owner over sale of its cinemas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Cineworld denies talks with Odeon owner over sale of its cinemas

By Press Association
January 3 2023, 8.24am Updated: January 3 2023, 8.58am
Cineworld has denied being in talks with Odeon owner AMC Entertainment over a potential buyout – despite AMC saying it backed out of talks with the troubled cinema rival last month (Paul Weston/Alamy/PA)
Cineworld has denied being in talks with Odeon owner AMC Entertainment over a potential buyout – despite AMC saying it backed out of talks with the troubled cinema rival last month (Paul Weston/Alamy/PA)

Shares in Cineworld have tumbled further after it denied being in talks with Odeon owner AMC Entertainment over a potential buyout – despite AMC saying it backed out of negotiations with the troubled cinema rival last month.

Cineworld would not comment on who AMC claims to have spoken to over a possible sale of its cinemas, but said there have been no discussions with officials within the business, its advisers or lenders.

It said: “In light of recent media reports, Cineworld would like to clarify that neither it nor its advisers have participated in discussions with AMC Entertainment regarding the sale of any of its cinema assets.

“Cineworld also understands that neither the ad hoc group of lenders under the group’s 2018 credit facility nor its advisers were party to discussions with AMC.”

It contradicts a statement from AMC in December, which said it had been in discussions with the lenders of Cineworld over plans to acquire “certain strategic theatre assets” of the chain in the US and Europe – with negotiations since abandoned.

A Cineworld branch shut during the Covid pandemic
The group said it is going ahead with a marketing process in efforts to sell its assets for a good value and expects to begin contacting potential buyers this month (Yau Ming Low/Alamy/PA)

Cineworld, which runs the second-largest chain of cinemas in the world, filed for bankruptcy protection in the US in September after taking a big hit from weaker-than-expected audience numbers over the summer.

The group said it is going ahead with a marketing process in efforts to sell its assets for a good value and expects to begin contacting potential buyers this month.

It forms part of its plans to restructure the group and emerge from bankruptcy in the first three months of this year, which will maximise value for “moviegoers and all other stakeholders”.

The group said there is “no guarantee of any recovery” for shareholders in Cineworld if it does agree to a transaction.

“As previously announced, it is expected that any restructuring or sale transaction agreed with stakeholders will result in a very significant dilution of existing equity interests in Cineworld”, it said in a statement.

Shares in Cineworld dropped by about 15% on Tuesday morning after the announcement.

Its share price has plummeted by over 80% over the past six months.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police block County Place after the fatal fire at the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel fire: Owner ‘devastated’ after three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze
2
Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
3
See how many Dundee sex offenders live near you using our interactive map. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you
4
Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth
Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed…
5
Were you there in the City Square when the clock struck 12 and ushered in 2000?
Hogmanay 1999: When Dundee partied into a new millennium
6
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
19
7
Lukeus Walker was arrested after breaching curfew on Candle Lane in Dundee city centre. Image: Facebook.
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach
8
The Broughty Ferry dook. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023
3
9
Alan Soutar is a firefighter and a darts star. Image: Taylor Lanning / PDC
Alan Soutar back working as a firefighter on New Year’s Day – as Arbroath…
10
Glenrothes sink hole
Glenrothes man, 27, injured after falling into sink hole
3

More from The Courier

Connell's has scored twice for Raith since arriving on loan. Image: SNS.
Kilmarnock confirm Raith Rovers loanee Kyle Connell will be released at the end of…
a police officer and firefighter outside the New County Hotel in Perth.
COURIER OPINION: Perth hotel fire 999 crews deserve highest praise
Arbroath go 3-2 up at Dens Park. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
LEE WILKIE: Not time to panic for Dundee but Arbroath defeat showed need for…
Gemma Beswick from Endometriosis Fife is one of the women calling for the change. Image: Mhorvan Park/DC Thomson.
Endometriosis sufferers demand full return of Kirkcaldy gynaecology ward
Ninian South Platform.
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
Industry figures argue the public favour local produce and that some supermarkets are failing to give that to them.
Pig farming ‘situation is improving’
The cost of kennelling potentially dangerous dogs has been revealed. Image: Shutterstock.
Cost of kennelling seized dogs involved in court cases revealed
Jodie Hannan admitted assaulting her boyfriend. Image: Facebook
Dundee beautician dragged tattooist boyfriend by hair when romantic getaway turned nasty
Briony McDonald and husky . Loch Leven. Joanna Bremner/DC Thomson.
Community speak out over Loch Leven sewage debacle
The story of Brian MacKinnon's deception is told in My Old School. Image: Shutterstock.
Schoolboy imposter Brian MacKinnon claimed Dundee move rumbled his Brandon Lee identity

Editor's Picks

Most Commented