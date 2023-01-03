‘Painful’ ways in which people could end up paying more tax in 2023 highlighted

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Painful’ ways in which people could end up paying more tax in 2023 highlighted

By Press Association
January 3 2023, 10.26am
People could find themselves paying more tax in 2023 in several ‘painful’ ways, a personal finance analyst has warned (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
People could find themselves paying more tax in 2023 in several 'painful' ways, a personal finance analyst has warned (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

People could find themselves paying more tax in 2023 in several “painful” ways, a personal finance analyst has warned.

Frozen thresholds and cuts to tax breaks are among the pressures people should be aware of, according to Sarah Coles, senior personal finance analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

Ms Coles said: “For most people, the lion’s share of the rise will come from the freeze in income tax thresholds.”

Ms Coles said frozen income tax thresholds mean some people could end up paying more tax on their salary.

She said: “The personal allowance – how much you can earn before paying tax – has been frozen at £12,570, and the higher rate threshold – the point at which you start paying 40% – has stuck at £50,270 since April 2021.

“As incomes rise, employers are under pressure to raise salaries, so their staff can afford to live.

“Salaries rising automatically increases the amount of tax we pay, but the frozen thresholds also mean that the more wages rise, the more people will cross the frozen thresholds to pay a higher rate of tax.”

Ms Coles added: “The additional rate threshold hasn’t moved from £150,000 since it was introduced in 2010, which already meant more people moving into the tax bracket through wage inflation.

“However, from April it will fall to £125,140. It means anyone earning between the old threshold and the new one will lose an average of £621 a year.”

She continued: “Those on higher wages tend to have more wiggle room in their budgets, but rising prices have created headaches for top earners.

“Those with big mortgages will feel particular pain from higher mortgage rates too, so this additional tax blow is an unwelcome extra burden.”

People could also end up paying more tax on profits and dividends, Ms Coles said.

She warned: “Business owners who pay themselves with dividends out of profits will take a hit at a time where they’re facing threats to their businesses from all angles – from runaway energy bills to rising prices and wage bills.”

And with local authorities facing cost pressures, households could also be facing higher council tax bills, Ms Coles added.

Frozen inheritance tax thresholds could also drag more people into paying this tax, she said.

Ms Coles added: “Inheritance tax used to be seen as a wealthy person’s tax, but a mix of booming house prices and threshold freezes mean this is no longer the case.

“Inheritance tax receipts received by HMRC during the financial year 2021/222 were at an all-time high of £6.1 billion, with estates over this level facing eye-watering 40% tax bills.”

Ms Coles also highlighted several ways in which people may be able to make their finances more tax-efficient, such as by making the most of tax-free Isa savings accounts, paying into pensions and making the most of the marriage allowance.

Explaining how the marriage allowance works, Ms Coles said: “If one spouse is a non-tax payer, and the other is a basic rate taxpayer, the marriage allowance lets the non-taxpayer give £1,260 of their personal allowance to their spouse in the current tax year.”

Workers can also explore salary sacrifice options, she said.

Ms Coles said: “In some cases, the Government will let you give up a portion of your salary, and spend it on certain things free of tax.

“This includes pensions, childcare vouchers, bike-to-work schemes, and technology schemes. This won’t boost your take-home pay, but will cut your tax bill.”

