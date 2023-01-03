Shares soar on first day of 2023 trading

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Shares soar on first day of 2023 trading

By Press Association
January 3 2023, 5.36pm
Shares rose in London on Tuesday. (Victoria Jones/PA)
Shares rose in London on Tuesday. (Victoria Jones/PA)

Traders in London kicked off the new year with fireworks on Tuesday as the FTSE 100 soared high on the first day that markets opened.

The FTSE 100 briefly hit its highest point since the start of June, reaching 7,626 points during the morning, but gave back some of the gains throughout the afternoon.

When the markets closed in London the FTSE was at 7,554.09, a rise of 102.35 points or 1.4%.

Traders were in part celebrating the news that China continues to reopen after months of a zero Covid policy which hampered the economy, said Matthew Weller, head of research at City Index.

“There will undoubtedly be more suffering and setbacks to come, but markets are always forward-looking and based on the early evidence,” he said.

“China’s economy could be well on its way back to ‘normal’ in the first quarter of the year, raising global growth as a whole for the coming year.”

Investors are also encouraged by a recent spate of warm weather, with European weather stations measuring temperatures many degrees above normal averages.

It will hopefully allow Europe to burn less gas over coming weeks, and easing the shortage of energy that the continent has been worried about.

Energy costs
Better weather will allow consumers to use less gas during the remainder of the winter, it is hoped (Yui Mok/PA)

As a result, wholesale gas prices have dropped from their recent highs, although are still well above their historical averages.

“For months, traders have been concerned about natural gas shortages leading to an “energy crunch” in Europe amidst the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, but after a relatively warm start to the winter, fears of a worst-case scenario were already fading,” Mr Weller said.

“And that was before the weather around the New Year shattered thousands of temperature records across the continent.”

In the US, traders were less positive, with the S&P 500 down 0.8% and the Dow Jones down 0.5% around the time that markets closed in Europe.

In Germany the Dax index rose 0.8% while Paris’s Cac 40 closed up 0.4%.

On currency markets the pound fell by around three-quarters of a per cent to a little under 1.20 dollars.

Cinema takeover
Cineworld denied reports that it was in talks with the owner of Odeon over a potential buyout (Mike Egerton/PA)

Despite dropping earlier in the day, shares in Cineworld closed up around 0.8%. The business denied reports that it was in talks with the owner of Odeon over a potential buyout.

AMC said that it had backed out of discussions with the listed UK cinema chain, one of the biggest in the world.

“Cineworld would like to clarify that neither it nor its advisers have participated in discussions with AMC Entertainment regarding the sale of any of its cinema assets,” it said.

Elsewhere Hotel Chocolat agreed a new joint venture in Japan, months after its old project in the country collapsed.

The deal with Tokyo-based Eat Creator Corporation will run 21 Hotel Chocolat-branded shops across the country. Hotel Chocolat will hold 20% and get royalties.

Shares closed up by 8%.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Rolls-Royce, up 5.71p to 98.91p, Ocado, up 31.8p to 648.6p, Persimmon, up 55.5p to 1272.5p, Barratt Developments, up 17.6p to 414.4p, and Prudential, up 49.5p to 1177p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Centrica, down 4.58p to 91.94p, SSE, down 48.5p to 1663.5p, CocaCola HBC, down 35p to 1938.5p, Beazley, down 12p to 668p, and Glencore, down 8p to 544.4p.

