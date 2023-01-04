Boxing Day bounce sees rise in sellers putting homes on the market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Boxing Day bounce sees rise in sellers putting homes on the market

By Press Association
January 4 2023, 3.47pm
Rightmove said the number of sellers putting their homes up for sale was up 46% on Boxing Day compared with the same day a year earlier (PA)
Rightmove said the number of sellers putting their homes up for sale was up 46% on Boxing Day compared with the same day a year earlier (PA)

The housing market experienced a Boxing Day bounce as 2022 drew to a close, with the number of sellers putting homes on the market up by 46% compared with the same day a year earlier, according to Rightmove.

The website said the number of sellers putting their properties up for sale on December 26, 2022 was the highest it has ever recorded for any Boxing Day.

In further signs that people may be preparing for a move in early 2023, Rightmove said the number of people contacting estate agents to value their home between Boxing Day and New Year’s Day was the highest number recorded in a week since early September.

Valuation requests were 29% higher than a year earlier.

Bank of England figures released on Wednesday showed the number of mortgage approvals for house purchase dipped in November, to the lowest level since June 2020.

Estate agent window
Rightmove said the housing market in 2023 will ‘better suit measured movers who prefer to take their time to find the right property’ (PA)

Some commentators suggested that would-be home buyers paused to take stock in November, following a sharp rise in mortgage rates.

Rightmove’s property expert Tim Bannister said: “Boxing Day is traditionally the start of activity ramping up into January and the spring selling season after Christmas, as people return to their search or consider a new year move.

“We’ve seen some promising activity and familiar patterns over the festive period this year, which are good signs for the year ahead.

“While we expect a calmer market this year than we’ve had since the pandemic started, the record number of sellers who chose to come to market this Boxing Day indicates there is a group of motivated sellers ready to move, who perhaps held back and now feel more confident.

“After such frenetic market conditions over the last few years, this year’s calmer market will better suit measured movers who prefer to take their time to find the right property.

“The jump in number of views of properties for sale pre and post-Christmas is another good sign that the new choice available is getting a lot of attention from future buyers.

“After a pause for the festivities, those wanting to buy this year will be ready to get back to their plans and assess where they’d like to live and what they can afford.

“Those sellers who got a head start and have their home already up for sale will now be benefiting from the jump in viewings over the next few weeks, as people settle back into their usual routines.”

