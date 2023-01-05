Sales of new cars sink to lowest level in three decades

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Sales of new cars sink to lowest level in three decades

By Press Association
January 5 2023, 12.02am Updated: January 5 2023, 10.38am
Supply shortages have been blamed for new car registrations falling to the lowest level since 1992 (Peter Byrne/PA)
Supply shortages have been blamed for new car registrations falling to the lowest level since 1992 (Peter Byrne/PA)

Supply shortages have been blamed for new car registrations falling to the lowest level since 1992.

Some 1.61 million new cars were registered in 2022, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

That is down 2.0% compared with the 1.65 million registered during the previous 12 months and a quarter below pre-coronavirus levels.

The SMMT said the decline was due to manufacturers being unable to meet demand for new cars due to global supply chain issues such as semiconductor shortages, driven by coronavirus lockdowns in China.

TRANSPORT Cars
(PA Graphics)

The UK has reclaimed its position as Europe’s second largest new car market behind Germany after being overtaken by France in recent years.

Battery electric new cars took a market share of 16.6% in 2022, surpassing diesel for the first time to become the second most popular powertrain after petrol.

Some 22.9% of all new cars registered were plug-in vehicles, which includes pure electrics and plug-in hybrids.

Although that was a record high, it represents a smaller year-on-year rise compared with the previous 12 months.

The market share for plug-in vehicles rose from 10.7% in 2020 to 18.6% in 2021.

December saw battery electrics claim their largest ever monthly market share of 32.9%, driven by a large number of Tesla cars being delivered.

The overall new car market recorded its fifth consecutive month of year-on-year growth in December, and the SMMT anticipates that new car registrations will increase by around 15% this year.

TRANSPORT Cars
(PA Graphics)

SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes described 2022 as “a very difficult year” but insisted there are signs that supply problems are “beginning to ease”.

He said: “Manufacturers have really struggled to be able to make the vehicles in sufficient quantities, primarily due to semiconductor shortages but there are other parts shortages behind that as well.

“Lockdowns in China have not helped, high logistics costs, more pressure on raw materials.

“The complexities of global manufacturing have really been brought to bear heavily on the industry this past year.”

He went on: “The automotive market remains adrift of its pre-pandemic performance but could well buck wider economic trends by delivering significant growth in 2023.

“To secure that growth – which is increasingly zero emission growth – government must help all drivers go electric and compel others to invest more rapidly in nationwide charging infrastructure.”

Mr Hawes called for a “significant ratcheting up of investment” in electric car charging.

Sales of new petrol and diesel cars and vans in the UK will be banned from 2030.

The Nissan Qashqai topped the ranking of overall new car registrations in 2022 with 42,704 recorded, followed by the Vauxhall Corsa, Tesla Model Y, Ford Puma and Mini.

Erin Baker, editorial director at online vehicle marketplace Auto Trader, said: “The bright spot last year was battery electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrids, which accounted for almost one in four of new car sales.

“But we’re worried this is unlikely to last after signs of a fall in consumer demand on our marketplace towards the end of 2022.

“EVs need to be easier to afford, charge and buy to keep sales on track and ultimately meet the Government’s targets.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The allegation centres on an incident at Dundee's Dens Park. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.
Former Dundee and Scotland star Leigh Griffiths in court for allegedly kicking flare into…
2
Thomas Mullen appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth businessman spent £200k fraud proceeds on gambling and drugs
3
Strathmartine Road. Image: Google Street View
Man, 71, arrested after crash in Dundee
4
Niall McGinn has been out of favour this season. Image: SNS.
EXCLUSIVE: Dunfermline bid to gazump Glentoran with offer for Dundee forward Niall McGinn
5
Fletcher recovered admirably. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Why Steven Fletcher was forced to pile on the pounds last week as…
6
Mount Stewart Road is a spectacular new home by architect Jon Frullani. Image: Craig Doogan
Amazing architect-designed Wormit home has stunning views of the Tay
7
The 1979 and 1980 murders will be under the microscope in a new crime show. Image: DC Thomson.
Templeton Woods murders: Emilia Fox crime show investigates if Carnoustie man was killer
8
From left: Jade, Ben, Chloe and Eric Milne with a tray of their famous fudge donuts in 2019.
‘Really worried’ bakery boss in call to bring back lost St Andrews parking spaces
7
9
Courier - Education - Sheanne Mulholland - EIS New Trade Union Rep Mr Graeme Keir - CR0034472 - Glenrothes - Picture Shows: EIS Trade Union Representative for Fife, Mr Graeme Keir - Thursday 24th March 2022 - Steve Brown / DCT Media
Fife teachers using foodbanks, taking second jobs and considering leaving for supermarket jobs
10
Laura Young discovered 55 disposable vapes during a one-hour walk through Dundee.
Dundee climate activist collects 55 disposable vapes in one-hour walk through city

More from The Courier

Chris Mochrie is congratulated by his Pars teammates. Image: Craig Brown.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United loanee Chris Mochrie set to stay at Dunfermline until the end…
Police investigate at the scene of the brutal assault. Image: DC Thomson.
Prison for callous criminal who left Dundee taxi driver needing 24-hour care for 'refusing…
Nicola Sturgeon held an emergency NHS briefing. Image: PA.
All you need to know from Nicola Sturgeon’s emergency NHS winter crisis briefing
Declan Walton has been jailed for seven and a half years. Image: Facebook.
Prison for Fife former soldier who left baby disabled in shaking assault
Arbroath High Street.
£400,000 programme launched to support Angus businesses
We have all the details for the Dundee school holiday dates for the first term of 2023. Pictured are P1 pupils at Liff Primary School in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Dundee school holidays, in-service days and teacher strike closures in the first term 2023
Patrick Casciani was a past captain of Thornton Golf Club.
Patrick Casciani: Past captain of Thornton Golf Club dies aged 88
Peter Pan 1953 Credit: Walt Disney
Kirriemuir native JM Barrie's Peter Pan given trigger warning by university
Stewart Murdoch and Deniz Mehmet were key to their sides' wins
Fife Football Focus: Stewart Murdoch missile sends East Fife on their way and Deniz…
We have compiled details of the Fife school holiday dates for the first term of 2023. Pictured are P1 pupils at Greyfriars R C Primary School, Kilrymont Road, St Andrews. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Fife school holidays, in-service days and teacher strike closures in the first term 2023

Editor's Picks

Most Commented