Census 2021: Key statistics for housing by local area in England and Wales

By Press Association
January 5 2023, 1.48pm
An aerial view of terraced houses in south-west London (Victoria Jones/PA)
An aerial view of terraced houses in south-west London (Victoria Jones/PA)

Here are some of the key statistics from the 2021 census for housing by local area across England and Wales.

– Homes owned outright

North Norfolk is the local authority with the highest percentage of households who own their home outright (48.6%), followed by Rother in East Sussex (48.4%), Staffordshire Moorlands (48.2%), Ceredigion in mid-Wales (47.9%) and Derbyshire Dales (47.7%).

In one in four local authorities in England and Wales, at least 40% of households own their home outright.

The areas with the lowest levels are all in London, with Tower Hamlets having the lowest percentage (7.8%), followed by Hackney (9.7%), Southwark (10.6%), Islington (11.6%) and Lambeth (12.0%).

The lowest percentage in England outside London is Manchester (16.5%), while the lowest in Wales is Cardiff (28.6%).

MONEY Housing Statistics
(PA Graphics)

– Homes with a mortgage

Wokingham in Berkshire has the highest proportion of households who own a home with a mortgage, loan or shared ownership (42.0%), followed by Dartford in Kent (41.0%), Hart in Hampshire (40.2%), Bracknell Forest in Berkshire (39.7%) and Central Bedfordshire (39.3%).

All these local authorities are in the south or east of England.

The highest in Wales is Vale of Glamorgan (33.7%).

The areas with the lowest levels are again all in London: Westminster (12.1%), Kensington & Chelsea (12.8%), Camden (14.5%), Islington (16.8%) and Hackney (17.4%).

This excludes the Isles of Scilly and the City of London, both of which have very low population numbers.

The lowest level in England outside London is Norwich (20.4%), while the lowest in Wales is Ceredigion (21.0%).

– Overall home ownership

Rochford in Essex had the highest proportion of households who either own their home outright or own it through a mortgage, loan or shared ownership (81.2%), followed by Castle Point in Essex (80.4%), Fareham in Hampshire (79.2%), Blaby in Leicestershire (79.0%) and Staffordshire Moorlands (78.7%).

The highest in Wales is Monmouthshire (72.2%).

The areas with the lowest levels are once again in London, starting with Tower Hamlets (25.7%), then Hackney (27.1%), Westminster (28.1%), Islington (28.4%) and Camden (30.4%).

The lowest proportion in England outside London is Manchester (38.0%), while the lowest in Wales is Cardiff (58.3%).

MONEY Housing Statistics
(PA Graphics)

– Private rent

The local authorities with the highest proportion of households renting their accommodation privately are all in London.

Westminster is the highest (43.3%), followed by Kensington & Chelsea (39.6%), Newham (38.5%), Tower Hamlets (38.2%) and Hammersmith & Fulham (36.4%).

The Isles of Scilly and the City of London are excluded due to very low population numbers.

The area in England outside London with the highest percentage is Brighton & Hove (32.7%) while in Wales it is Cardiff (24.3%).

The areas with the lowest proportion are North East Derbyshire (10.0%), South Staffordshire (10.6%), Bromsgrove in Worcestershire (10.6%), Rochford in Essex (10.7%) and Copeland in Cumbria (11.0%).

– Social rent

London tops the list for areas with the highest proportion of households renting their accommodation from a local authority, housing association or other organisation in the social sector.

The top five are Hackney (40.5% households), Islington (40.2%), Southwark (39.7%), Tower Hamlets (35.9%) and Camden (33.7%).

The highest proportion in England outside London is in Norwich (30.3%) and in Wales it is Torfaen (23.8%).

The lowest areas are Castle Point in Essex (5.5%), Wyre in Lancashire (7.6%), Wokingham in Berkshire (7.7%), Oadby & Wigston in Leicestershire (7.9%) and Ribble Valley in Lancashire (8.0%).

