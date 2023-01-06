2022 ‘second greenest year on record’ for Britain’s electricity grid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

2022 ‘second greenest year on record’ for Britain’s electricity grid

By Press Association
January 6 2023, 12.02am
Wind farms produced more than a quarter of Britain’s electricity last year, new data show. (Tom Leese/PA)
Wind farms produced more than a quarter of Britain’s electricity last year, new data show. (Tom Leese/PA)

The electricity produced in Britain was close to the greenest it has ever been last year, second only to the pandemic, when demand was lower than usual.

New data from the grid operator showed that in 2022 Britain had the greenest day and month on record, and wind power hit new highs.

For every unit of electricity produced in Great Britain last year, 182 grams of carbon equivalent was released into the atmosphere, just one gram more than in 2020.

It has been a tough year for the energy sector with prices for gas and oil soaring, and helping to push up the price of electricity in turn.

It has led to the Government signing a deal which would keep two coal power plants as backup in case they were needed because the country could not get enough gas.

However, this did not stop zero-carbon energy sources, which include nuclear power, from making up a much larger portion of the country’s electricity mix than fossil fuels.

Over the 12 months zero-carbon electricity accounted for 48.5% of the total, compared to 40% from gas and coal power.

The lion’s share of the green electricity was from wind turbines, both onshore and off the coast. In total 26.8% of Britain’s electricity came from wind, second only to gas, which produced 38.5% of the total.

Nuclear power was responsible for 15.5% of the production, biomass – which includes burning wood pellets in power plants – contributed 5.2%, solar produced 4.4%, while coal power plants produced 1.5% of Britain’s electricity.

The rest came from electricity that was imported from Europe (5.5%) hydropower (1.8%) and storage (0.9%), National Grid Electricity System Operator said on Friday.

It added: “The use of coal in our day-to-day energy mix has continued to decline, with coal responsible for only 1.5% of generation in 2022, illustrating the significant reduction that has taken place over the last ten years, when coal represented 43% of electricity produced in 2012.”

February was the greenest month since records began, with just 126 grams of carbon per unit of electricity. The greenest day on record was on December 28, at 52 grams of carbon, and in November more than 20 gigawatts of electricity came from wind for the first time, a record beaten again in December.

