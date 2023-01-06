Holiday firms expect ‘Sunshine Saturday’ bookings to return to pre-Covid levels

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Holiday firms expect ‘Sunshine Saturday’ bookings to return to pre-Covid levels

By Press Association
January 6 2023, 12.03am
Holiday companies expect bookings to reach or even exceed pre-coronavirus levels on Saturday (Nick Ansell/PA)
Holiday companies expect bookings to reach or even exceed pre-coronavirus levels on Saturday (Nick Ansell/PA)

Holiday companies expect bookings to reach or even exceed pre-coronavirus levels on Saturday.

The first Saturday of the year is known as Sunshine Saturday by the travel industry as it is typically the most popular day to book a foreign trip.

Trade association Abta said tour operators and travel agents expect this Saturday will be “one of the busiest for a number of years” due to the UK scrapping Covid restrictions except for arrivals from China.

A general view of Platja Nova Icarie beach in Barcelona
Spain is expected to remain the UK’s favourite foreign holiday destination (Owen Humphreys/PA)

It commissioned a poll of 2,000 consumers which indicated that 61% of people are planning to take an overseas holiday this year.

Some 31% of respondents to a separate survey of 500 people said they plan to book a holiday earlier than normal in an attempt to get the best price.

Abta chief executive Mark Tanzer said: “The start of the year usually brings lots of enthusiasm for booking holidays and we know many people will be really looking forward to getting away in 2023.

“People’s appetite for holiday taking has remained remarkably resilient despite the ongoing pressure on people’s finances, though there’s definitely a strong focus on securing great value for money.

“Our number one piece of advice is to book with a reputable travel company, such as an Abta member travel agent or tour operator, who can help you find the holiday you’re looking for at the price you want to pay.”

Abta said there is a trend for more people choosing holiday locations closer to home this year.

Spain is expected to retain its position as the most popular foreign destination for UK holidaymakers this year.

There is also strong demand for Greece, Turkey and Italy.

