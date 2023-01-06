Shell faces £1.7bn earnings hit due to UK and EU windfall taxes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Shell faces £1.7bn earnings hit due to UK and EU windfall taxes

By Press Association
January 6 2023, 7.56am Updated: January 6 2023, 11.50am
Shell will be hit by £1.7 billion due to UK and EU windfall taxes for Q4 (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)
Shell has revealed it will face a hit of around two billion dollars (£1.7 billion) to its latest quarterly earnings due to UK and EU windfall taxes.

It comes after bosses at the London-listed oil giant said in October they had not paid any UK windfall taxes amid heavy investment in the North Sea.

The firm told investors on Friday that it will face a hit to earnings for the final quarter of 2022 due to the increased UK energy profits levy and additional EU taxes.

The earnings hit comes on top of a 360 million dollar impact disclosed in its October update, despite not yet starting payment of the taxes.

Shell clarified that the amount it pays out to EU and UK authorities over the latest will be different to the earnings hit, due to its ability to use historic losses and investments to alter its tax bill.

In May, the Government announced the windfall tax on the profit of oil and gas companies, with the new Chancellor announcing in November this will be hiked from an original 25% to 35%.

In the third quarter, Shell benefited from an 80% investment allowance linked to the UK windfall tax. This allowance was also significantly reduced as part of the autumn budget.

In the previous quarter, it said its adjusted earnings more than doubled to 9.5 billion dollars (£8.2 billion) in the three months to the end of September when compared with the year before.

Nevertheless, this represented a fall against the previous quarter.

In total, Shell said it now expects to have paid between 4.3 billion dollars and 4.7 billion dollars in global taxes over the fourth quarter.

On Friday, the oil giant also revealed that trading in its chemicals business is expected to have been “significantly lower” in the final quarter of 2022 compared with the previous quarter.

It added that its liquefied natural gas (LNG) production over the quarter was impacted by major outages at two plants in Australia.

The group is due to publish its full results for the 2022 financial year on February 2.

