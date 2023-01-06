British Airways reveals first new uniform since 2004

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
British Airways reveals first new uniform since 2004

By Press Association
January 6 2023, 8.04am Updated: January 6 2023, 8.44am
British Airways has unveiled a new uniform for the first time in nearly 20 years (British Airways/PA)
British Airways has unveiled a new uniform for the first time in nearly 20 years.

British Airways has unveiled a new uniform for the first time in nearly 20 years.

Female cabin crew will be able to wear jumpsuits in what the company described as “an airline first”, while a tunic and hijab option has also been introduced.

The collection was created by British fashion designer and tailor Ozwald Boateng.

British Airways' new uniform
British Airways’ new uniform will be worn by more than 30,000 of its employees (British Airways/PA)

It was five years in the making and suffered repeated delays, including the coronavirus pandemic.

A tailored three-piece suit has been created for men, while women who do not want to wear a jumpsuit have dress, skirt and trouser options.

British Airways decided not to allow male pilots and crew to wear skirts, in contrast with rival airline Virgin Atlantic’s gender-neutral uniform policy.

The airline said the collection features an airwave pattern inspired by the movement of air over an aircraft wing.

The jacquard fabric used in tailored garments features a variation of the carrier’s speedmarque logo.

British Airways chief executive Sean Doyle said: “Our uniform is an iconic representation of our brand, something that will carry us into our future, representing the very best of modern Britain and helping us deliver a great British original service for our customers.

“From the very start this has been about our people. We wanted to create a uniform collection that our people are proud to wear and with the help of over 1,500 colleagues, we are confident that we have delivered this.”

The new uniform was developed using workshops and trials featuring more than 1,500 employees.

Cabin and flight crew uniforms were used in secret tests on cargo flights across Europe, while engineers wore the new garments while maintaining aircraft out of sight at Manchester and Cotswold Airports.

The collection will be introduced for engineers and ground handlers from this spring, while cabin crew, pilots and check-in staff will have a switch-over date from their current uniform in the summer.

It will eventually be worn by more than 30,000 British Airways workers.

Cabin crew member Emma Carey, who participated in the trials, said: “It’s been a real honour and responsibility to help test the new uniform and put it through its paces at 35,000 feet to make sure it’s fit for purpose, with thousands of my colleagues counting on me.

“It was great to see that adjustments were made after our feedback. The pockets on the apron, for example, were widened after the trial so we had more room for everything we need during meal services on board.

“I can’t wait for our customers to see the new collection.”

Other feedback which led to amendments includes engineers wanting easy access tool pockets, and ground handlers requesting gloves with fabric which allows them to use touch-screen devices in cold weather without having to take them off.

British Airways’ current uniform was designed by Julien MacDonald and was launched in 2004.

