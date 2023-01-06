British Airways reveals first new uniform since 2004

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

British Airways has unveiled a new uniform for the first time in nearly 20 years.

Female cabin crew will be able to wear jumpsuits in what the company described as “an airline first”, while a tunic and hijab option has also been introduced.

The collection was created by British fashion designer and tailor Ozwald Boateng.

British Airways’ new uniform will be worn by more than 30,000 of its employees (British Airways/PA)

It was five years in the making and suffered repeated delays, including the coronavirus pandemic.

A tailored three-piece suit has been created for men, while women who do not want to wear a jumpsuit have dress, skirt and trouser options.

British Airways decided not to allow male pilots and crew to wear skirts, in contrast with rival airline Virgin Atlantic’s gender-neutral uniform policy.

The airline said the collection features an airwave pattern inspired by the movement of air over an aircraft wing.

The jacquard fabric used in tailored garments features a variation of the carrier’s speedmarque logo.

British Airways chief executive Sean Doyle said: “Our uniform is an iconic representation of our brand, something that will carry us into our future, representing the very best of modern Britain and helping us deliver a great British original service for our customers.

“From the very start this has been about our people. We wanted to create a uniform collection that our people are proud to wear and with the help of over 1,500 colleagues, we are confident that we have delivered this.”

The new uniform was developed using workshops and trials featuring more than 1,500 employees.

Cabin and flight crew uniforms were used in secret tests on cargo flights across Europe, while engineers wore the new garments while maintaining aircraft out of sight at Manchester and Cotswold Airports.

The collection will be introduced for engineers and ground handlers from this spring, while cabin crew, pilots and check-in staff will have a switch-over date from their current uniform in the summer.

It will eventually be worn by more than 30,000 British Airways workers.

Cabin crew member Emma Carey, who participated in the trials, said: “It’s been a real honour and responsibility to help test the new uniform and put it through its paces at 35,000 feet to make sure it’s fit for purpose, with thousands of my colleagues counting on me.

“It was great to see that adjustments were made after our feedback. The pockets on the apron, for example, were widened after the trial so we had more room for everything we need during meal services on board.

“I can’t wait for our customers to see the new collection.”

Other feedback which led to amendments includes engineers wanting easy access tool pockets, and ground handlers requesting gloves with fabric which allows them to use touch-screen devices in cold weather without having to take them off.

British Airways’ current uniform was designed by Julien MacDonald and was launched in 2004.