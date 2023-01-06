Tesco and Sainsbury’s to announce Christmas sales performance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tesco and Sainsbury’s to announce Christmas sales performance

By Press Association
January 6 2023, 2.20pm
Tesco will update shareholders on its latest trading (Tesco/PA)
Tesco will update shareholders on its latest trading (Tesco/PA)

The UK’s two biggest grocers are expected to disclose bumper Christmas sales despite continued pressure from the cost-of-living crisis.

Investors will be keen to hear how shopper sentiment is faring when the bosses of Tesco and Sainsbury’s provide updates to the stock market next week.

Tesco will say how it performed over the quarter to the end of November in its latest update on January 12.

Investors will also be particularly keen to hear how sales have performed over the last few weeks amid hopes there would be an uptick over the Christmas period as shoppers cast concerns over budget constraints to one side.

Analysts have already suggested that Tesco’s latest figures could make for positive reading.

James Grzinic, equity analyst at Jefferies, said: “An upbeat Xmas reporting season in the UK should be confirmed by Tesco, with solid Q3 sales followed by a post-Covid boosted festive period.”

Jefferies said it expects the update to show UK like-for-like growth of 4% over the third quarter and an increase of about 5.5% for the six weeks to January 8, covering Christmas and New Year.

It pointed to strong sales for the group’s Booker wholesale arm as it continues its post-pandemic recovery.

The update will come a day after rival Sainsbury’s announces its latest trading on January 11.

Early data from Kantar suggested that the two supermarket chains could perform similarly well, recording 6% growth for Tesco over the 12 weeks to December 25, and Sainsbury’s delivering 6.2% growth.

Sainsbury’s will confirm how accurate this really is, but it paints a broadly positive picture for shareholders given continued pressure from cost inflation.

Shore Capital’s Clive Black said the retailer has “traded robustly” recently and suggested that grocery retailers could have gained market share across the retail sector last month.

He added: “With a postal strike hitting elements of the online retail trade from mid-December, we will observe with interest how Argos performed through the Christmas period as well.”

Sainsbury’s has been among retailers to focus heavily on investing to keep prices low, amid inflationary pressures and the rapid growth of German discounter rivals Aldi and Lidl.

Last month the retailer committed to pumping a further £50 million by March 2023 to keep a lid on pricing.

However, shareholders will be keen to assess how rising costs and pricing investment could be affecting the group’s profit outlook.

Susannah Streeter, senior investments and markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “While this is the right move from a competitive angle, it’s already been affecting profits, which fell 8% in the first half, and so investors will be keen to find out to what extent this trend has continued.

“But hanging on to customers and luring in new shoppers should help put the company in a better position once inflationary pressures fall back.”

