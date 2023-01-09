Handmade Christmas presents and decorations boost Hobbycraft sales

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arts and crafts retailer Hobbycraft saw sales lift higher over the key festive period as customers sought to make Christmas gifts and decorations.

The high street chain also said it was boosted by soaring sales of jigsaw puzzles, which returned to significantly greater popularity over the past year.

Hobbycraft revealed that total sales grew by 7.2% over the seven weeks to December 26, compared with the same period last year.

It highlighted that like-for-like sales grew by 5.5% as it also benefited from new store openings.

The company said “strong” underlying growth in store sales was aided by investment in the firm’s new website and quicker click & collect services.

It said click & collect orders increased by 54%, representing 40% of all online orders.

Hobbycraft said the increased demand for handmade Christmas items boosted sales of wreaths, brush-lettered baubles, and crackers.

Personalised products were also popular, as the firm recorded a 50% jump in sales of ceramic blank Christmas decorations for painting and decorating.

The retailer also revealed that sales of jigsaws jumped 220% against the same period last year, while it witnessed an 18% increase for its Kids Crafting Kits.

Dominic Jordan, chief executive officer at Hobbycraft, said: “We are delighted to report a robust set of results for Christmas, as our customers invest in thoughtful, personalised, and handmade items, whilst also being at great value.

“With it being a tough year for many, the process of crafting can help with mindfulness and with something that is handmade, it is more likely to be kept for longer as it has a personal connection to that individual or loved one.

“We’ve seen so many beautiful handmade items this year which has brought a lot of festive joy.”