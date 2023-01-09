Lidl hails bumper Christmas as ‘shoppers switch from traditional supermarkets’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lidl hails bumper Christmas as ‘shoppers switch from traditional supermarkets’

By Press Association
January 9 2023, 7.52am
Discount supermarket Lidl has revealed its sales jumped by almost a quarter over the key festive period (Steve Parsons/PA)

Discount supermarket Lidl has revealed its sales jumped by almost a quarter over the key festive period as it said it was buoyed by shoppers switching from rivals amid budget concerns.

The retailer said sales increased by 24.5% over the four weeks to December 25, compared with the same period in 2021.

It added that it welcomed 1.3 million more customers to stores over the week before Christmas compared with the previous year.

This included the supermarket chain’s “busiest-ever day of trading in 28 years” on Friday December 23 as shoppers sought to buy last-minute Christmas groceries.

Lidl GB chief executive Ryan McDonnell said: “Every week of the year we are seeing more customers coming through our doors, switching spend to Lidl from the traditional supermarkets.

“We know they switch to us to make savings, but then they stay with us when they realise that they’re not having to compromise on quality, and this Christmas was no exception.”

It came as quarterly data from sector analysts at Kantar showed Lidl and fellow German discounter Aldi steadily increasing their market share against traditional UK supermarket rivals.

Last week, Aldi hailed a record Christmas performance as sales jumped 26% in December.

On Monday, Lidl said it expects the strong momentum from Christmas to continue into the new year as shoppers focus further on pricing.

Lidl Christmas advert
Lidl’s Christmas advert (Lidl/PA)

Mr McDonnell said: “Our strategy – great quality products at low prices – has remained the same since we first opened our doors over 28 years ago.

“That is only because it’s as relevant now as it ever has been.

“It is working because we are seeing big switching gains, with over £63 million of spend moving to us in the four weeks to the 25th of December.

“We only see this momentum continuing in 2023.”

The retailer, which has more than 950 stores, also highlighted a strong performance in its Deluxe products, with sales of its Christmas pudding in the range increasing by 185% year on year.

Meanwhile, sales of its premium cheese rose by almost 30% for the period.

