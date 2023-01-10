AO World ‘cautiously optimistic’ as cost-cutting boosts profits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
AO World ‘cautiously optimistic’ as cost-cutting boosts profits

By Press Association
January 10 2023, 8.04am
Online electricals retailer AO World has improved its profit guidance after significant cost-cutting (Alamy/PA)
Online electricals retailer AO World has improved its profit guidance after significant cost-cutting (Alamy/PA)

AO World has said it is “cautiously optimistic” as the online electricals retailer revealed that moves to slash costs have helped the firm’s profits surpass expectations.

Last year, the Bolton-based company closed its loss-making German business and launched actions designed to save at least £30 million a year by 2023-24, including axing a raft of senior and middle management jobs.

In November, the firm posted widened losses after it was hit by sliding sales and the impact of labour shortages and supply chain disruption.

On Tuesday, the retailer told investors that sales slipped again over the latest quarter as it failed to keep up with pandemic-boosted levels.

AO said revenues dropped by 17.2% over the three months to December 31, compared with the same period last year.

It said the sales slump was in line with the board’s expectations.

Meanwhile, it said it now expects to deliver adjusted earnings of between £30 million and £40 million as it benefits from reduced costs.

The company said it was on track to deliver earnings at the top of a £20 million to £30 million range in its previous trading update.

In a statement, the firm said: “The actions taken by the business to reduce costs and improve margins, as described in our interim results in November, are gaining traction and profitability is now running ahead of our previous expectations.

“We remain cautiously optimistic and yet mindful of the continuing macroeconomic uncertainty and tough consumer environment whilst also taking into account both the extent to which these and inflationary pressures can impact our contract assets.”

Elsewhere, competitor Marks Electrical told its investors on Tuesday that it saw sales jump by a third over the past three months despite “tough” economic conditions.

The online retailer said revenues grew by 33.4% to £29.8 million over the quarter to December 31, compared with the same period last year.

It said sales growth accelerated over the period as it was boosted by strong sales over energy-efficient laundry appliances, televisions and fridges.

Mark Smithson, chief executive officer of Marks, said: “I am proud of the entire team at Marks Electrical for delivering a record quarterly performance, with year-on-year growth of 33.4% against a tough economic backdrop.

“This further demonstrates the resilience of our business model and the attractiveness of our market-leading customer offering, which more people are discovering up and down the country.”

