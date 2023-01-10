Card Factory raises earnings outlook despite postal strikes blow to online sales

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Card Factory raises earnings outlook despite postal strikes blow to online sales

By Press Association
January 10 2023, 9.02am
Retailer Card Factory has upgraded its full-year earnings outlook, despite revealing a hit to its online sales from recent postal strikes (Richard Walker/ImageNorth/CardFactory/PA)

Retailer Card Factory has upgraded its full-year earnings outlook, despite revealing a hit to its online sales from recent postal strikes.

The greetings card and gifts group said store sales rose 7.1% on a like-for-like basis in the 11 months to the end of December as shoppers returned to the high street over the festive season.

But it said sales at cardfactory.co.uk slumped 27.6% year on year, affected by last month’s Royal Mail strikes as well as the increase in customers shopping in store, though it stressed that trading on the site remains far higher than levels seen before the pandemic struck.

The firm said its strong Christmas performance means it is set for underlying earnings of at least £106 million for the full year, against the £96.9 million expected in the City.

This will put it on track for pre-tax profits of around £48 million, it added.

Shares in Card Factory lifted 5% in morning trading on Tuesday.

Chief executive Darcy Willson-Rymer said: “We’re pleased and encouraged by the continued strong performance of the business.

“With delivery of our growth strategy progressing well, it is great to see some of the benefits from this work starting to come through in our financial performance.”

The group added: “Whilst remaining mindful of the challenging economic backdrop, we take confidence in our compelling value-for-money proposition and the level of ongoing customer demand.”

The chain said its value-for-money offering resonated with cost-conscious customers, with its so-called everyday cards seeing a strong performance thanks to strong demand for wedding, life moments, milestone and children’s ranges, which all saw double-digit sales growth.

It has also expanded its other ranges, with confectionery, pocket money toys and gift wrap and bags among the best-sellers.

The firm’s online offering now includes alcohol, flowers, sweets, and gift experiences.

Card Factory is also rolling out a new store format across its estate, with 10 of these stores now trading and more set to be converted over the year ahead.

It also recently launched a click and collect trial across 85 stores.

