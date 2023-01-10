London stock market proceeds plummet £15bn in 2022 amid ‘very difficult year’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
London stock market proceeds plummet £15bn in 2022 amid ‘very difficult year’

By Press Association
January 10 2023, 12.58pm
It was a similar picture globally, with the number of IPOs dropping by 45% and the total value declining by 61% compared to 2021 – although it reveals that the UK saw greater declines than on a global scale (Kirsty O’Connor/ PA)
London stock markets experienced a drop-off in activity last year as the total value of new listings shrank by £15 billion compared to 2021, new analysis has revealed.

Just £1.6 billion was raised in total from companies going public in 2022, down from the record-breaking £16.3 billion raised in 2021, according to accountancy giant EY.

This amounts to a decline of 90% year-on-year.

It was a “very difficult year” for the UK’s IPO market, EY said, with tougher economic conditions leading activity to nearly grind to a halt toward the end of year.

An IPO refers to an initial public offering, which means that a company goes public by listing its shares on a stock exchange.

A flurry of IPO activity suggests that companies are confident that it is a good time for investors to put money into newly public businesses, which can involve more risk for them.

EY said that, instead, investors turned to “less risky asset classes as they try to navigate higher inflation and rising interest rates”.

There were 45 IPOs in the UK in 2022, a 62% decline from the 119 recorded in 2021.

In the final three months of the year there were just nine IPOs on the main market, raising a total of £380 million, and two on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM), raising £24 million.

Scott McCubbin, EY’s UK & Ireland IPO leader, said: “2022 was a very difficult year for the UK IPO market, with the adverse macroeconomic and geopolitical environment leading to a relative pause in IPO activity towards the end of the year.”

However, the technology and energy sectors shone through last year, reflecting the post-Covid technology boom and amid climbing profits for energy companies.

Asia-Pacific accounted for two thirds of the total proceeds from IPOs, as the region has been less affected than the rest of the world by inflationary pressures, EY said.

Looking ahead to what is in store in the UK, Mr McCubbin said: “The outlook for 2023 remains uncertain.

“The continuation of the prevailing headwinds experienced in late 2022 – including inflationary pressures, rising interest rates, supply chain issues and weaker consumer spending due to high energy price rises – are likely to lead to depressed IPO activity early in the year.

“However, there remains pent-up demand for IPOs, so we may see an upturn in the market in the second half of the year if we avoid further geopolitical shocks.”

The remarks suggest that more companies are in a position to list their shares publicly, and have the intention to, but are holding back until there are signs that economic conditions will ease.

Inflation in the UK reached 10.7% in November, and the Bank of England’s chief economist warned on Monday that inflation could persist for longer than expected.

