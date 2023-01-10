Shares in Fridays owner Hostmore tumble as chief resigns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Shares in Fridays owner Hostmore tumble as chief resigns

By Press Association
January 10 2023, 2.04pm
Fridays recently rebranded from TGI Fridays (Alamy/PA)
Fridays recently rebranded from TGI Fridays (Alamy/PA)

The chief executive of Fridays owner Hostmore has resigned amid muted sales growth at the hospitality firm.

Shares in the company plunged after Robert B Cook stepped down from his role as chief with immediate effect.

Julie McEwan, who is currently chief operating officer at Fridays, has been appointed as interim chief executive.

The group runs 91 sites across the Fridays – which recently rebranded from TGI Fridays – and 63rd+1st brands.

The firm’s board said it launched a search process, which will consider internal and external candidates, to find the new chief executive.

Mr Cook said: “I wish to extend my sincere gratitude and thanks to the board and the executive team for their support in my three years at the helm, and, most importantly, to thank all the team in the restaurants who pull on the red and white stripes every day and do such a sterling job for the brand.”

Gavin Manson, chairman of Hostmore, said: “On behalf of the board, I would like to thank Robert for his efforts as CEO over the past three years, particularly in steering the business through the Covid pandemic and in rebuilding the executive team, and we wish him well for the future.

“We are pleased that Julie has accepted the role of interim CEO, given her strong sector experience and operational strengths.

“Together, we look forward to focusing on the group’s priorities and building on its strengths in the weeks and months ahead.”

On Tuesday, the business also told investors that it recorded revenues of £21.3 million in December, edging marginally higher than the £21.2 million it posted over the same month last year.

The group said like-for-like revenues were marginally lower compared with December last year once a temporary reduction in VAT following the pandemic was taken into account.

Hostmore also confirmed that revenues for the 26 weeks to January 1 were 14% below pre-pandemic levels from 2019, amid the impact of the Queen’s funeral, national rail strikes, the football World Cup and “unseasonably cold weather”.

Shares in the firm were 12.6% lower at 12.25p on Tuesday afternoon.

