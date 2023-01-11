JD Sports ups profit outlook after ‘impressive’ festive sales

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
JD Sports ups profit outlook after ‘impressive’ festive sales

By Press Association
January 11 2023, 8.16am
Retail chain JD Sports Fashion has said annual profits will be towards the top end of expectations (Nicholas T Ansell/PA)
Retail chain JD Sports Fashion has said annual profits will be towards the top end of expectations (Nicholas T Ansell/PA)

Retail chain JD Sports Fashion has said annual profits will be towards the top end of expectations after cheering festive sales growth of more than 20% and its highest-ever weekly trading in the run-up to Christmas.

The chain said the performance in the six weeks to December 31 was “particularly impressive” across both stores and online, helping it notch up total sales growth of 10% in the 22 weeks so far of its second half.

This compared with growth of 5% in the first six months and puts it on track for double-digit growth for the full-year.

JD Sports said it now expects group underlying pre-tax profits for the year to January 28 to be towards the top end of market expectations, which range from £933 million to £985 million.

It said: “The ultimate outturn will, however, reflect trading through the remainder of January, with the post-Christmas sale period still to take place in some of our most important European markets.”

It also guided for underlying profits to edge up to just over £1 billion in the next financial year.

Regis Schultz, chief executive of JD Sports, said the group had been able to keep a lid on price hikes, with a small increase thanks to easing supply chain disruption and shipping costs.

He added the the group continues to be sheltered from the wider cost-of-living impact on spending thanks to the younger profile of its shoppers and a resilient jobs market.

He said: “Our consumer is young … they don’t have the utility or the rent or the mortgage to pay.

“There’s a very volatile economic outlook, but we believe we have the best proposition to enter 2023.”

JD said its North American business recovered strongly and saw growth of more than 20% across the second half so far.

Its businesses across the UK and elsewhere internationally have “maintained their first-half momentum, both in stores and online”, according to the group.

JD said this was “reassuring and demonstrates the ongoing resilience of our proposition”.

