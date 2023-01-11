Turbines set new British wind power record

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Britain’s wind turbines have again generated a record amount of electricity for households across the country, according to figures.

Data from National Grid on Wednesday suggested that around 21.6 gigawatts (GW) of electricity was being produced early on Tuesday evening.

Wind turbines were providing around 50.4% of the power needed across Britain between 6pm and 6.30pm, when demand is traditionally higher than other times of the day.

“Wow, wasn’t it windy yesterday,” National Grid Electricity System Operator (ESO) said on Wednesday.

🥇THE WIND RECORD HAS BEEN BROKEN AGAIN! 🌬 Yesterday saw 21,620 MW of #CleanEnergy generated by #Wind – beating the previous best, recorded only 12 days ago! Join us on the journey to #NetZero by downloading the free #WhenToPlugIn #app today 📲 pic.twitter.com/hHw0lRr9eW — National Grid UK (@nationalgriduk) January 11, 2023

“So much so that we saw a new max wind generation record of over 21.6 GW.

“We are still waiting for all the data to come through for yesterday – so this might be adjusted slightly. Great news.”

It is the second time in around two weeks that the wind record has been broken in Britain. On December 30 the record was set at 20.9 GW.

“Throughout this blustery winter, wind is taking a leading role as our major power source, setting new records time and time again,” said Dan McGrail, chief executive of RenewableUK, the trade body for the renewables industry.

“This is good news for bill payers and businesses, as wind is our cheapest source of new power and reduces the UK’s use of expensive fossil fuels which are driving up energy bills.

“With public support for renewables also hitting new record highs, it’s clear we should be trying to maximise new investment in renewables to increase our energy security.”