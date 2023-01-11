FTSE 100 hits highest level in more than four years after more retail cheer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
FTSE 100 hits highest level in more than four years after more retail cheer

By Press Association
January 11 2023, 5.39pm Updated: January 11 2023, 5.53pm
The FTSE 100 has hit its highest level in more than four years as unexpected good news across the retail sector continues to give the UK’s leading index a new year boost.

The index hit a high of 7,772.37 points during the day on Wednesday, the highest level since August, 2018.

It was just more than a dozen points shy of the 7,790.17 points recorded on August 10, 2018, and has soared to levels not too far off its all-time highs.

Several retail giants have so-far given positive trading updates from over the Christmas period, suggesting that consumers had more spending power and appetite for shopping than many analysts and experts had previously predicted.

On Wednesday, sportswear group JD Sports upgraded its full-year profit guidance after cheering an “impressive” sales performance over the festive period.

Its appeal to younger consumers with fewer financial burdens sheltered the company from wider cost-of-living impacts, it said.

Shares in the retail giant jumped by nearly 7%, more than offsetting significant insurance losses on the FTSE 100.

The FTSE 100 closed 0.4% higher, or 30.49 points, at 7,724.98, reversing the short-lived declines recorded on Tuesday, and the highest close since August 2018.

Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said: “For all the doom and gloom leading up to Christmas and the end of the year period, it would appear that while consumers are becoming choosier about where they spend their money, they are still spending it.

“Milder weather in January also appears to be helping sentiment, fueling optimism that the start of 2023 might offer some respite from further increases in energy prices.

“Last week, Next surprised the markets with a positive pre-Christmas trading update. Today JD Sports has carried on that positive vibe with a similarly robust trading statement.”

Boxing Day sales
On Wednesday, sportswear group JD Sports upgraded its full-year profit guidance after cheering an “impressive” sales performance over the festive period (Steve Paston/PA)

Germany’s top index, the Dax, has also been on a winning streak so far this year. It closed up a significant 1.17% on Wednesday. While the French Cac enjoyed a 0.8% lift.

US stocks started the day on a positive footing, with the S&P 500 up 0.56% and Dow Jones 0.24% higher when European markets closed.

The pound was relatively flat against the US dollar, trading around 0.1% lower at 1.2134, and was down 0.25% against the euro to 1.1285.

In company news, there was more good news in the retail sector with Sainsbury’s hailing a “record” Christmas sales period, despite the pressure on shoppers from the rising cost of living.

Queen Elizabeth II death
Sainsbury’s hailed record Christmas sales (Danny Lawson/PA)

The UK’s second largest supermarket chain said that its profits were on track to meet the upper end of market expectations following the increased volume of sales.

Nevertheless, its shares were down 1.6% at close.

There was a gloomier update from Direct Line Insurance, which revealed it had scrapped its shareholder dividend after last month’s freezing weather had led to an increase in motor cover claims.

Its share price plummeted by 23.5%, and it prompted a sell-off of other big insurers such as Admiral Group and Legal & General, which also saw their share prices fall on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the boss of housebuilder Barratt Developments noted a “marked slowdown” in the UK housing market over the past six months, leading it to cut back significantly on purchasing new land and pausing recruitment of new employees.

Investors were relatively unfazed by the warning and its share price dipped by just 0.17%.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were JD Sports, up 9.85p to 150.75p, Frasers Group, up 29p to 751p, St James’s Place, up 45.5p to 1,195p, Segro, up 27.2p to 818.2p, and Unite Group, up 29p to 955.5p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Admiral Group, down 155p to 2,117p, M&G, down 5.75p to 190.8p, Legal & General Group, down 6.1p to 252.2p, Aviva, down 9.7p to 448.7p, and Smith & Nephew, down 21.5p to 1,161p.

