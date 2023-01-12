M&S hails strong Christmas sales across food and clothing arm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

M&S hails strong Christmas sales across food and clothing arm

By Press Association
January 12 2023, 7.59am Updated: January 12 2023, 9.52am
Retail giant Marks & Spencer hailed strong Christmas trading as it revealed record food sales and its highest clothing and home market share for seven years (PA)
Retail giant Marks & Spencer hailed strong Christmas trading as it revealed record food sales and its highest clothing and home market share for seven years (PA)

Retail giant Marks & Spencer has cheered strong Christmas trading as it revealed record food sales and its highest clothing and home market share for seven years.

The retail bellwether reported a better-than-expected 6.3% rise in like-for-like sales across its food halls in the 13 weeks to December 31, with its largest Christmas sales of more than £80 million on December 23 and its highest share of the market.

It saw clothing and home comparable store sales rise 8.6%, giving it a market share of over 10% – its highest level since 2015.

M&S stuck by its guidance for full-year results in spite of wider economic woes and fears over consumer spending amid the cost-of-living crisis.

“There are clear macro-economic headwinds ahead and underlying cost pressures, but our strong trading performance provides confidence that the results for the year will be consistent with the guidance set out at the group’s interim results in November,” the firm said.

Most analysts pencilled annual underlying profits of between £400-410 million against the £523 million reported in 2021/22.

But the group said it is continuing to focus on its ongoing overhaul and cost savings in the face of soaring inflation.

Stuart Machin, M&S chief executive, said: “M&S sustained trading momentum through the peak quarter and both food and clothing and home have delivered strong growth.”

The group's resurgent performance in clothing and home continued, albeit at a slower pace, with comparable store sales growth lower than the 13.7% seen in the six months to October 1
The group’s resurgent performance in clothing and home continued, albeit at a slower pace, with comparable store sales growth lower than the 13.7% seen in the six months to October 1 (Alex Segre/Alamy/PA)

But he added: “It’s clear uncertainty remains the new norm for us all.

“Whether you’re running a household or a business, everybody is feeling the impact of inflationary pressures.

“At M&S, much remains in our control and the pace of change has never been greater.

“We’re taking action to reinforce our customer proposition and structurally reduce our costs.”

The group is looking to make savings of about £150 million in 2023/24 to offset soaring inflation and help it weather tougher trading.

M&S recently said it is speeding up a major shake-up of its shops estate, which will result in the closure of 67 larger branches as part of long-term plans to axe 110 stores under a sweeping overhaul led by previous boss Steve Rowe.

It has also upped clothing and home prices by about 7% as its costs have soared, but said it will be focusing on its value ranges and essentials as consumers rein in spending.

Mr Machin said the group has not yet seen signs of a significant post-Christmas clampdown on spending, but stressed there is a lot of uncertainty over the consumer outlook and said shoppers are being “cautious”.

Its third quarter and festive update showed strong demand for value ranges as well as more upmarket lines, with its Remarksable Value products now in more than 20% of baskets, while its top tier M&S Collection sales also grew by over 20%.

The group’s resurgent performance in clothing and home continued, albeit at a slower pace, with comparable store sales growth lower than the 13.7% seen in the six months to October 1.

In the third quarter, it said its clothing arm’s store sales jumped 12.8% as shoppers returned to the high street at Christmas, while online sales edged 0.7% higher as click-and-collect sales orders surged by 20%.

Total UK sales rose 9.7% to £3.3 billion, while international sales grew 12.5% to £312 million in the quarter.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Dundee mum fintry sex assault
Dundee mum left ‘numb’ after violent sexual assault by balaclava-clad man
2
United fans at Easter Road last term. Image: SNS
Dundee United set for sell-out Easter Road following as young duo head out on…
3
The unfinished extension of the home in Dunblane.
Couple who lost £55k when Crieff building firm went bust angry at director’s new…
4
The Crags Hotel in Callander.
Jobs lost after closure of two Perthshire hotels
5
Paul Wilson. Image: Facebook/ Maximum Exposure.
Fife butcher jailed for child sex messages after vigilante group’s Dundee park sting
6
Gourlay Street, Kirkcaldy, where a body was found.
Body of man, 32, found in Kirkcaldy woodland
7
St Johnstone fans at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
PODCAST: St Johnstone fan fury needs nipped in bud, Tony Watt looks like moving…
8
Chantelle Cox, 25, has reached her crowdfunding goal.
Dundee mum who had leg amputated due to cancer reaches £10k goal for ‘dream’…
9
Ryan Gilmartin was sentenced at Forfar Sheriff Court for creating havoc on Arbroath's streets.
Armed police sealed off Arbroath street during flat siege
10
William Smith has been jailed. Image: Police Scotland.
‘Depraved’ Tayside pensioner filmed children on spy cam and made sick images

More from The Courier

Arbroath weren't happy with the penalty call for this challenge on Ayr United star Jayden Mitchell-Lawson. Image: SNS
Arbroath No.2 Ian Campbell brands Ayr penalty call 'a joke' and questions decision to…
Dunfermline assistant Dave Mackay with manager James McPake. Image: Dunfermline Athletic/Craig Brown.
Dave Mackay praises 'spot on' attitude of Dunfermline squad after Pars blow away Peterhead
Fox was gutted with a dramatic finale. Image: SNS
Dylan Levitt and Tony Watt absences explained as Liam Fox laments 'sore one' for…
St Johnstone Manager Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone have 'let the supporters down', says Callum Davidson after loss to Livingston
Nisbet strikes late on. Image: SNS
Dundee United verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Kevin Nisbet breaks…
Stephen Kelly celebrates the first of his goals. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone verdict: Dark cloud hanging over McDiarmid Park with 4-2 loss to Livingston…
Rab has been watching cartoons.
RAB MCNEIL: I like cartoons, they are colourful, clear and simple
Now is the time to start winter pruning.
GINGER GAIRDNER: I forget many things, but I won't forget the pruning
The Pars players celebrate. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline v Peterhead verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as Pars run…
Sean Adarkwa celebrates the Arbroath equaliser v Ayr United. Image: SNS
Ayr United v Arbroath: Key moments as Dick Campbell sees red while battling Lichties…

Editor's Picks