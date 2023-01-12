Asos sees sales drop amid delivery and consumer spending woes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Asos sees sales drop amid delivery and consumer spending woes

By Press Association
January 12 2023, 8.57am
Asos has revealed sliding sales in its festive quarter (Tim Goode/PA)
Asos has revealed sliding sales in its festive quarter (Tim Goode/PA)

Online fashion firm Asos has revealed sliding sales in its festive quarter as it took a hit from delivery disruption and slumping consumer spending.

The group said UK sales tumbled 8% in the four months to December 31, in stark contrast to high street rivals such as Next that have benefited from shoppers returning to stores over Christmas in the face of Royal Mail strikes and delivery disruption.

Asos said it is slashing costs to boost its profitability, but confirmed it continues to expect to make a half-year loss.

It revealed further details of its ongoing turnaround plans and aims to drive £300 million of profit and “cost mitigation measures” in the first half, with the group shutting three storage warehouses in the UK, Europe and the US, while it said it is also trimming some of its office space but not closing sites.

It is also axing 35 unprofitable brands as part of the efforts.

The group is hoping the overhaul will “more than offset headwinds” from inflation and rising return rates to drive a “modest improvement in full-year profitability”.

Jose Antonio Ramos Calamonte, chief executive of Asos, said: “We have made good early progress against a number of measures to simplify the business, including repositioning our inventory profile, reviewing our operational model in our top markets and reducing our cost base.

“While there is more to do, I am pleased by the progress made in this period and am confident in the direction we are going.”

Its update showed total group sales fell 3% excluding Russia and on a constant currency basis.

European sales lifted 7%, while they were 15% higher in the US.

Rest of world sales plunged 30%, the group said.

New boss Jose Antonio Ramos Calamonte is leading an overhaul to turn around its fortunes.

Actions include better stock management, cost cutting, a review of its flagging international businesses and updating the group’s culture, including a leadership team reshuffle and new hires.

It has also said previously that it is cutting jobs to save around 10% in staff costs, with around 100 jobs going at the group.

And Asos said it has pushed through low-single digit percentage price hikes to help offset inflation pressures.

