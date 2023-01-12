Whitbread notches up hike in Premier Inn bookings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Whitbread notches up hike in Premier Inn bookings

By Press Association
January 12 2023, 12.21pm
Premier Inn owner Whitbread has notched up a hike in sales on strong demand for budget hotel stays as travelling was back on the agenda this Christmas.
Premier Inn owner Whitbread has notched up a hike in sales on strong demand for budget hotel stays as travelling was back on the agenda this Christmas.

Premier Inn owner Whitbread has notched up a hike in sales amid strong demand for budget hotel stays and a rebound from 2021’s Covid-hit Christmas.

The group said UK like-for-like accommodation sales rose 20.6% year-on-year in the 13 weeks to December 1, or 23.8% higher on a total basis.

It cheered a strong performance across both London and in the regions as it said its budget offering at Premier Inn appealed to customers during the cost-of-living crisis.

The group has also been boosted after last year’s result was held back by the Omicron variant of Covid, with many people putting off travelling over the 2021 festive season due to the pandemic.

Alison Brittain file photo
Whitbread boss Alison Brittain will leave at the end of next month (PA)

Whitbread said trading since December 1 has also been strong, with total hotel accommodation sales up 25% year-on-year and 36% versus two years ago, before the pandemic struck.

But it flagged higher costs, saying it expects net cost inflation of between 7% and 8% in 2023/24 on its UK cost base of around £1.6 billion as it sees pressure on wages and energy bills.

In her last update before handing over the reins next month, outgoing boss Alison Brittain said: “Despite a more challenging period for the UK economy, our winning business model continues to deliver outstanding value and quality for our guests.”

Ms Brittain leaves at the end of February after more than seven years in the role and will be replaced by former Domino’s Pizza  chief Dominic Paul.

She was named last summer as the new chairwoman of the Premier League to replace interim chairman Peter McCormick, who leaves in early 2023.

Ms Brittain said: “It has been an enormous privilege to lead Whitbread over the last seven years and I am pleased to be handing over to incoming chief executive Dominic Paul at a time when the business is performing well and when prospects for the future look bright.”

Shares in Whitbread lifted 4% on Thursday.

The group, which also owns bar and restaurant chains, including Beefeater and Table Table, said like-for-like UK food and drink sales rose 6.9% but were 7.6% lower versus pre-pandemic levels.

Total UK food and drink sales were 8.4% higher and 3.7% lower versus two years ago, with growth since December 1 up to 13% year-on-year.

Figures also out on Thursday from All Bar One owner Mitchells & Butlers (M&B) revealed “continued strong trading” over Christmas, despite the recent train strikes, as it benefited from a Christmas without Covid disruption and restrictions.

It reported like-for-like sales jumping 19% higher in the five weeks to January 7, with food sales up 15.8% and drink up 23.4%.

This helped it notch up a 10.4% rise in sales over the 15 weeks to January 7.

M&B boss Phil Urban said: “We are encouraged by a strong performance through the first quarter and delighted to have been able to welcome our guests back over the festive trading season after three years of disruption due to Covid 19, setting sales records as we did so.

“However, we are mindful that the trading environment for the hospitality sector remains very challenging with inflationary costs putting sustained pressure both on the industry’s margins and disposable income of our guests.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Dundee mum fintry sex assault
Dundee mum left ‘numb’ after violent sexual assault by balaclava-clad man
2
United fans at Easter Road last term. Image: SNS
Dundee United set for sell-out Easter Road following as young duo head out on…
3
The unfinished extension of the home in Dunblane.
Couple who lost £55k when Crieff building firm went bust angry at director’s new…
4
The Crags Hotel in Callander.
Jobs lost after closure of two Perthshire hotels
5
Paul Wilson. Image: Facebook/ Maximum Exposure.
Fife butcher jailed for child sex messages after vigilante group’s Dundee park sting
6
Gourlay Street, Kirkcaldy, where a body was found.
Body of man, 32, found in Kirkcaldy woodland
7
St Johnstone fans at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
PODCAST: St Johnstone fan fury needs nipped in bud, Tony Watt looks like moving…
8
Chantelle Cox, 25, has reached her crowdfunding goal.
Dundee mum who had leg amputated due to cancer reaches £10k goal for ‘dream’…
9
Ryan Gilmartin was sentenced at Forfar Sheriff Court for creating havoc on Arbroath's streets.
Armed police sealed off Arbroath street during flat siege
10
William Smith has been jailed. Image: Police Scotland.
‘Depraved’ Tayside pensioner filmed children on spy cam and made sick images

More from The Courier

Arbroath weren't happy with the penalty call for this challenge on Ayr United star Jayden Mitchell-Lawson. Image: SNS
Arbroath No.2 Ian Campbell brands Ayr penalty call 'a joke' and questions decision to…
Dunfermline assistant Dave Mackay with manager James McPake. Image: Dunfermline Athletic/Craig Brown.
Dave Mackay praises 'spot on' attitude of Dunfermline squad after Pars blow away Peterhead
Fox was gutted with a dramatic finale. Image: SNS
Dylan Levitt and Tony Watt absences explained as Liam Fox laments 'sore one' for…
St Johnstone Manager Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone have 'let the supporters down', says Callum Davidson after loss to Livingston
Nisbet strikes late on. Image: SNS
Dundee United verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Kevin Nisbet breaks…
Stephen Kelly celebrates the first of his goals. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone verdict: Dark cloud hanging over McDiarmid Park with 4-2 loss to Livingston…
Rab has been watching cartoons.
RAB MCNEIL: I like cartoons, they are colourful, clear and simple
Now is the time to start winter pruning.
GINGER GAIRDNER: I forget many things, but I won't forget the pruning
The Pars players celebrate. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline v Peterhead verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as Pars run…
Sean Adarkwa celebrates the Arbroath equaliser v Ayr United. Image: SNS
Ayr United v Arbroath: Key moments as Dick Campbell sees red while battling Lichties…

Editor's Picks