Industrial action set to cause more disruption in days and weeks ahead

By Press Association
January 12 2023, 4.22pm Updated: January 12 2023, 8.16pm
Members of the Royal College of Nursing on the picket line outside the Royal Liverpool University Hospital (PA)
Members of the Royal College of Nursing on the picket line outside the Royal Liverpool University Hospital (PA)

Industrial action in different sectors is continuing to cause disruption across the UK in 2023.

Services from transport to health are being hit by walkouts this month and beyond.

Here are some of the strikes planned:

– January 13

Rural Payments Agency (RPA) staff to continue their walkout.

Industrial strike
Ambulance workers on the picket line outside London Ambulance Service NHS Trust control room in Waterloo, London (Nina Lloyd/PA)

– January 16

EIS to stage a national strike for 16 consecutive days until February 2, which will see members in two local authorities strike each day.

London bus workers at Abellio will go on strike.

– January 18

Royal College of Nursing (RCN) members in England will strike.

– January 19

London bus workers at Abellio will go on strike.

RCN members in England will continue their strike.

– January 23

Unison members working for five ambulance services in England will stage another walkout.

Unite ambulance workers will also strike.

– January 25

London bus workers at Abellio will go on strike.

– January 26

London bus workers at Abellio will continue strike.

Physiotherapists will strike in a dispute over pay and staffing.

– February 1

A strike by 100,000 civil servants will go ahead after a meeting with the Government was described as a “total farce” by the PCS union.

– February 9

Physiotherapists will continue their strike.

– February to March

More than 70,000 staff at 150 universities across the UK will strike for 18 days between February and March in disputes over pay, conditions and pensions. The precise dates are expected to be confirmed next week.

