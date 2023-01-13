Taylor Wimpey reports falling sales and plans £20 million cost-cutting drive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Taylor Wimpey reports falling sales and plans £20 million cost-cutting drive

By Press Association
January 13 2023, 8.14am Updated: January 13 2023, 9.02am
Housebuilder Taylor Wimpey has said it is buying less land and planning to cut costs by £20 million in a year as it faces a slowdown in the housing market (Taylor Wimpey/ PA)
Housebuilder Taylor Wimpey said it is buying less land and planning to cut costs by £20 million in a year as it faces a slowdown in the market.

It told investors its sales remain significantly below levels seen before a rise in mortgage rates in the last quarter, when the former chancellor’s mini budget sparked turmoil in the financial markets.

It therefore expects to start the year with a lower order book than in recent years and overall volumes to reduce in 2023, the group warned.

In the second half of 2022, the firm’s net reservation rate on private homes was 0.48 per outlet per week, nearly half the 0.85 homes per outlet per week recorded in the same period last year, indicating it was selling significantly less homes.

The rate of cancellations was up from 14% to 23%.

A Taylor Wimpey open day at the Stamford Brook development in Altrincham .
Taylor Wimpey said it has begun a consultation over cost savings after market conditions changed “at pace” in the last three months of last year and as it looks to make the group more efficient (Chris Bull/Alamy/PA)

Across the year as a whole, net private reservations fell from 0.91 homes per outlet per week in 2021 to 0.68.

It comes as rival builders Persimmon and Barratt Developments also cautioned investors this week over a slowdown in the housing market as mortgage rates have gone up and demand for new homes has weakened.

Taylor Wimpey said it has begun a consultation over cost savings after market conditions changed “at pace” in the last three months of last year and as it looks to make the group more efficient.

It would not say if any jobs will be impacted by the cost-cutting drive.

Nevertheless, the firm hailed a good performance over 2022 after implementing tighter cost scrutiny, being “highly selective” in land buying and controlling its investment for work already in progress.

It built 14,154 homes in 2022, just below the 14,302 completed in 2021, and the group said it expects its full-year operating profits to be in line with market expectations.

The group said the planning environment remains challenging, with delays and resource pressures impacting housing land supply, as is the Government’s proposed amendments to planning policy, which could further delay and reduce the supply of sites.

Jennie Daly, chief executive of Taylor Wimpey, said: “The business performed well in 2022 as our tight operational controls and price discipline led to an improved operating margin.

“Despite the economic and political backdrop through the second half, I am pleased that we expect to report full-year operating profit in line with expectations.

“As previously reported, we have acted quickly and decisively to address changing market conditions and continue our efforts to maximise efficiency.

“Despite near-term uncertainty, we remain confident that the medium to long-term fundamentals of our business remain highly attractive.”

