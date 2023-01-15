Industrial action set to cause more disruption in days and weeks ahead

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Industrial action in different sectors is continuing to cause disruption across the UK in 2023.

Services from transport to health are being hit by walkouts this month and beyond.

Here are some of the strikes planned:

– January 16

The Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) is to stage a national strike for 16 consecutive days until February 2, which will see members in two local authorities strike each day.

Ambulance workers will strike again in January (Danny Lawson/PA).

London bus workers at Abellio will go on strike.

Two teaching unions, the National Education Union (NEU) and the National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT), will announce the results of their ballots.

This comes after 90% of members in England and Wales at another teaching union, NASUWT, voted for strikes over pay but the turnout was 42% – eight percentage points below the legal threshold.

– January 18

Royal College of Nursing (RCN) members in England will strike.

– January 19

London bus workers at Abellio will go on strike.

RCN members in England will continue their strike.

– January 23

Unison members working for five ambulance services in England will stage another walkout.

Unite ambulance workers will also strike.

– January 25

London bus workers at Abellio will go on strike.

– January 26

London bus workers at Abellio will continue their strike.

Physiotherapists will strike in a dispute over pay and staffing.

– February 1

A strike by 100,000 civil servants will go ahead after a meeting with the Government was described as a “total farce” by the PCS union.

– February 6

The RCN has indicated that its next set of strikes in England – involving double the number of nurses than at their previous pickets – will take place on February 6, though this is not confirmed.

– February 9

Physiotherapists will continue their strike.

– February to March

More than 70,000 staff at 150 universities across the UK will strike for 18 days between February and March in disputes over pay, conditions and pensions. The precise dates are expected to be confirmed next week.