Wave of industrial action to continue in coming days with nurses on strike

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Wave of industrial action to continue in coming days with nurses on strike

By Press Association
January 16 2023, 12.37am
Members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) on the picket line outside the Royal Liverpool University Hospital in Liverpool as nurses in England, Wales and Northern Ireland take industrial action over pay (PA)
Members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) on the picket line outside the Royal Liverpool University Hospital in Liverpool as nurses in England, Wales and Northern Ireland take industrial action over pay (PA)

The wave of industrial action which has swept across the country for months will continue this week and could escalate unless there is a breakthrough to bitter disputes over pay, jobs and conditions.

Members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) across England will walk out on Wednesday and Thursday and the union has warned that if progress is not made in negotiations by the end of January the next set of strikes will include all eligible members in England for the first time.

The Government continues to insist that pay claims are unaffordable and is sticking to its belief that wage rises should be decided by pay review bodies.

Health unions are refusing to submit any evidence to the NHS pay review body for the 2023/24 pay rise until the current dispute is resolved.

GMB leaders will meet on Monday to decide whether to call more strikes among their ambulance members because of the lack of progress in talks.

Any decision is likely to be announced later in the week.

Meanwhile the National Education Union (NEU) and school leaders union NAHT will announce the result of ballots for strikes over pay.

INDUSTRY Strikes
(PA Graphics)

The NEU announcement will be made on Monday, and the union will have to give two weeks notice of any industrial action.

A ballot of members of the NASUWT teachers union last week failed to reach the 50% turnout threshold, although nine in 10 of those who did vote backed strikes.

A strike will be held on Wednesday by Unison members at the Environment Agency in a dispute over pay.

Talks will continue between rail unions and train operators in a fresh attempt to resolve the long-running row which has led to a series of strikes since last summer.

Both sides say they are working towards a revised offer.

The Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) is pressing ahead with a strike on February 1 by 100,000 civil servants which will have an impact on governments, driving test centres, museums, ports and airports.

The TUC is organising a series of protests on February 1 against the Government’s controversial proposed new law on strikes.

Planned legislation aimed at ensuring minimum levels of service during strikes will receive its Second Reading in Parliament on Monday.

A demonstration will be held outside Downing Street to protest against the Government’s move.

PCS members working as legal advisers and court associates in more than 80 courts across England and Wales are also to take further strike action in a long-running dispute about a case management system called Common Platform.

Around 300 PCS members will take action on January 21 and January 28.

PCS general secretary Mark Serwotka said: “As long as managers continue to ignore our members, our members will continue to resist the unworkable Common Platform system and fight for the integrity of the entire justice system.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Fox was gutted with a dramatic finale. Image: SNS
Dylan Levitt and Tony Watt absences explained as Liam Fox laments ‘sore one’ for…
2
A yellow weather warning remains in place for parts of Tayside and Fife. Image: Met Office.
Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire braced for rain and ice as Met Office issues…
3
Police Scotland have sealed off Kirkton Road in Burntisland. Image: Supplied.
Woman taken to hospital with head injury following Burntisland incident
4
Work will begin on the road on Monday. Image: Google Street View
Drivers warned of two weeks of overnight closures on A92 in north Fife
5
Vivian Ogilvy. Image: Facebook.
Sheriff tells Kirrie woman ‘I cannot trust you’ but stops short of remanding her
6
Mhairi was forced to take Jasper to the vets after he suffered a solid kidney. Image: Mhairi Haggarty
Forfar cat owner left with huge bill after insurance firm refuses to pay for…
7
This four bedroom flat is in the Perthshire village of Dunning. Image: PSPC.
5 of the most affordable four-bedroom homes in Dundee, Fife, Angus and Perthshire
8
Kinfolk Barbershop Owner Ryan McArtney wears a hair system. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson.
‘My new hair transformed my life, now I want to help others’ says Dundee…
9
To go with story by Alan Richardson. Andrew Donaldson, Methven axe threat Picture shows; Andrew Donaldson, Methven axe threat. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 11/01/2023
Axeman told Perth couple he would ‘smash son’s skull in’ over £450 debt
10
Kathleen Carnegie. Image: Paul Reid.
Angus woman jailed for abusing bus driver, bingo staff, shop workers and police

More from The Courier

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf beside a map of Tayside and Fife with a chart showing waiting times
Patients in Tayside waiting more than three years for key diagnostic tests
Firefighters battling a fire in Kirkcaldy. Image: Fife Jammer Locations
Firefighters called to flat fire on Kirkcaldy Street
Arbroath deserved their draw at Ayr United. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as they claim crucial point at wind-swept Ayr United
Performers dressed as Vikings take part in a torch-lit march through Glasgow city centre this evening hosted by Celtic Connections in 2022.
Celtic Connections fields a host of local talent
Sir Keir Starmer and Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar during a campaign visit in Scotland last year. Image: PA
Keir Starmer opens new rift with Scottish Labour over gender recognition
The hit and run happened on Den Walk in Methil. Image: Google Street View
Teenager taken to hospital after Methil hit-and-run
Stewart Arbuckle assess the damage. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Couple fear someone will be killed after TENTH car crashes into garden on edge…
Brian Cox. Image: PA
Brian Cox backs Nicola Sturgeon's 'canny' independence push as he defends JK Rowling over…
The Dunfermline players celebrate after Josh Edwards makes it 3-0. Image: Craig Brown.
4 Dunfermline v Peterhead talking points: Josh Edwards wonderful, Chris Mochrie man-management and the…
Matty Todd celebrates after scoring the second goal versus Peterhead. Image: Craig Brown.
Matty Todd reveals coaching advice after another spectacular strike for Dunfermline - and why…

Editor's Picks