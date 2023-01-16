Royal Mail urging customers not to post items overseas after cyber attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Royal Mail urging customers not to post items overseas after cyber attack

By Press Association
January 16 2023, 1.05pm
Royal Mail is continuing to ask customers to refrain from posting items to overseas destinations (Yui Mok/ PA)
Royal Mail is continuing to ask customers to refrain from posting items to overseas destinations (Yui Mok/ PA)

Royal Mail is continuing to ask customers to refrain from posting items to overseas destinations while it investigates a cyber attack.

The company said it was experiencing “severe disruption” to its international export services and is temporarily unable to dispatch items overseas.

But it did not provide any updates on Monday on when the incident is likely to be resolved and shipping would resume.

It is believed to have already left more than half a million letters and parcels stuck in limbo, according to reports late last week.

The attack is suspected to have come from a Russian-linked ransomware gang called Lockbit, the Telegraph first reported.

A Royal Mail distribution centre in Northern Ireland revealed its printers began “spurting” out copies of a ransom note on Tuesday, saying “your data are stolen and encrypted.”

Lockbit, which is believed to have close links to Russia, was also behind a major hack of car dealership Pendragon last year, which refused to pay a ransom payment of 60 million dollars.

Royal Mail would not comment on the hacking reports, but said it had launched an investigation into the incident and had reported it to its regulators and security authorities.

Royal Mail said on Monday that it wants to avoid a build-up of items to be sent overseas sitting in its sorting offices.

It said in a statement: “To support faster recovery when our service is restored and to prevent a build-up of export items in our network, we’re asking customers not to post international items until further notice.

“Items that have already been despatched may be subject to delays.”

The company has been hit by disruption in recent months, with postal workers staging walkouts in December in a long-running dispute over jobs, pay, pensions and conditions.

Royal Mail workers on picket line
Royal Mail workers have staged strikes (PA)

It has caused havoc for businesses who rely on the delivery services, with major retailers such as Moonpig, Card Factory and Asos partially blaming the strikes for a drop in sales towards the end of last year.

Royal Mail has also suffered heavy losses from the crippling industrial action. In November, it said that three days of strikes in the first half of the year had cost it around £70 million, while a further five days in October cost it another £30 million.

More strike days in November and December, including across the crucial Black Friday discounted shopping days, as well as the temporary suspension of international deliveries, are likely to have had a big hit on the loss-making delivery firm.

The company recently rubbished reports that it was planning to sack thousands of workers in order to save money, despite targeting £350 million in cost efficiencies.

Instead, it confirmed it would be reducing 10,000 full-time equivalent roles, which would be achieved through “natural attrition, reducing temporary workers, and a generous voluntary redundancy scheme which has been oversubscribed”.

