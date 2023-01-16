Matalan lenders take control from founder John Hargreaves

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Matalan lenders take control from founder John Hargreaves

By Press Association
January 16 2023, 1.05pm
Lenders are set to take control of Matalan following a refinancing deal (Ian West/PA)
Lenders are set to take control of Matalan following a refinancing deal (Ian West/PA)

Lenders for Matalan are to take ownership of the fashion chain in a deal which will end founder John Hargreaves’ control of the retailer.

A group of lenders, led by Invesco, Man GLG, Napier Park and Tresidor, have sealed a debt-for-equity swap to take reins of the fashion business.

The lenders secured the transaction, which is due to formally complete on January 26, after Matalan launched a sales process in September.

It is understood the lenders did not believe any offers from the sales process adequately valued the business.

Mr Hargreaves, who founded the company in 1985, attempted to put a bid together with Elliot Advisers to regain control.

The lenders said they have cut the group’s debt by £257 million to £336 million and agreed up to £100 million in new growth funding as part of the deal.

They added that the move will help to support the future of its “stores, logistics network and website”, pledging that these areas are “unaffected directly” by the recapitalisation.

On Monday, Matalan also revealed that sales grew by 14.6% over the peak December trading period as against the same period a year earlier.

However, the company warned that recent profits have been “adversely affected” by challenging market conditions and its purchasing plan for the autumn/winter season.

Matalan said stock levels for the autumn “proved to be too ambitious and front-loaded”, resulting in £45 million extra inventory in September against the previous year.

It said trade came further under pressure due to a “very slow start to the season as warm weather stifled demand and the cost of living crisis unsettled consumers”.

The group therefore invested heavily in discounting to stimulate further demand which it said impacted profitability further, amid continued cost inflation.

Stephen Hill, Matalan chief financial officer, said: “As we transition to new ownership and having worked with John and the Hargreaves family for over 20 years, it would be remiss not to emphasise the contribution they have made to building the great business we have today and the many opportunities that lie ahead.

“On behalf of the Matalan team, I would like to express our sincere thanks and appreciation.

“It is clear in our third quarter and recent trading performance that whilst the market remains challenging, customers have demonstrated a strong affinity to our brand and proposition, evidenced from our robust and ongoing sales growth.

“However, the business must continue to adapt its approach to such market conditions, increasing its level of agility and margin resilience.”

