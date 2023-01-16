Bus firm offering ‘guaranteed’ interviews for Amazon staff who could lose jobs

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bosses at a bus firm have promised guaranteed interviews for Amazon staff who face losing their jobs after the online retailer announced plans to close its Gourock site.

About 300 workers at the fulfilment centre could be impacted.

McGill’s Buses has offered interviews to all Amazon staff at risk of redundancy as it seeks to recruit workers for a range of vacancies it has available across Scotland.

The Greenock-based firm, owned by brothers Sandy and James Easdale, said it has a range of positions available – with those currently working at Amazon being urged to advise the firm of this if they wish to apply.

Sandy Easdale said: “The news regarding Amazon Gourock was extremely disappointing not only for the employees and their families but also for the Inverclyde economy as a whole.

“In an attempt to show our support to those at risk, the McGill’s Group is offering a guaranteed interview for those who are looking for new opportunities.

Amazon announced plans to close its Gourock site (Niall Carson/PA)

“We have a range of roles available across our three depots at Greenock, Inchinnan and Johnstone which may be of interest to those at risk whose skills could be easily transferable.”

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon had previously commented that the Scottish Government would help the 300 workers facing the loss of their jobs.

She said: “I would hope Amazon would be responsible and recognise the commitment the company has had from that community.

“I would always encourage companies to treat their workforce fairly and to recognise the commitment they get that help them make profits from workers.

“We will always work with companies to try to avoid or minimise the need for redundancy but, in any situation where redundancies are necessary or unavoidable, we will step in to help people find alternative employment where we can.”