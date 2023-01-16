FTSE 100 edges towards record levels after further gains

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

FTSE 100 edges towards record levels after further gains

By Press Association
January 16 2023, 5.33pm
The FTSE 100 inched closer towards record levels on Monday but stopped short of an all-time high as progress continued at a glacial rate amid the absence of US trading (PA)
The FTSE 100 inched closer towards record levels on Monday but stopped short of an all-time high as progress continued at a glacial rate amid the absence of US trading (PA)

The FTSE 100 inched closer towards record levels on Monday but stopped short of an all-time high as progress continued at a glacial rate amid the absence of US trading.

Trading in London was cautious but still continued its positive run as further declines in natural gas and crude oil prices helped support trading.

London’s top index ended the day up 16 points, or 0.2%, at 7,860.07.

Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said: “UK markets have once again looked resilient, with the FTSE 100 once again looking to push higher towards its previous record high at 7,903.

“The FTSE 250 has also had a positive day, pushing above the 20k level for the first time since mid-August.

“The travel and leisure sector has been a strong performer since the start of the year, and once again it’s out in front leading the gainers today on the mid-cap index, with easyJet and Carnival helping to lead the way.”

Europe’s other major markets also climbed in response to European natural gas prices dropping to 16-month lows.

The Dax improved 0.31% by the end of the session and the French Cac finished 0.28% higher.

Across the Atlantic, the US markets were closed for Martin Luther King Day, helping to add to the largely subdued tone across the day’s trading.

Meanwhile, sterling was nervy ahead of a key week of economic updates, including UK unemployment and inflation data.

M&S in Bracknell
Marks & Spencer shares made gains after the high street bellwether announced plans to ramp up its store overhaul (Greg Balfour Evans/Alamy/PA)

The pound was down 0.10% against the dollar at 1.221 and was just 0.01% lower against the euro at 1.128 at the close.

In company news, Marks & Spencer shares made gains after the high street bellwether announced plans to ramp up its store overhaul with aims to open 20 new shops across the UK in a move that will create more than 3,400 jobs.

The group said that over the next financial year, it will open eight full-line stores in shopping centres such as the Bullring in Birmingham and the Trafford Centre in Manchester, as well in as retail parks and high streets across key cities.

Investors welcomed the growth plans, sending shares up 4.2p to 150.1p at the close.

Elsewhere, guarantor lender Amigo tumbled after it said it is struggling to convince investors to help pay off what it owes to customers mis-sold loans they could not afford.

The troubled firm said it has not managed to find a so-called “cornerstone” investor to help it raise £15 million for customers, blaming the “economic backdrop”.

As a result, shares in the company dropped by 0.96p to 2.94p on Monday.

Sainsbury’s improved by 2.3p to 243.3p at the close after launching a new grocery delivery partnership with Just Eat.

The price of oil pulled back after significant gains last week driven by the relaxation of Covid-19 rules in China.

Brent crude oil decreased by 1.17% to 83.83 US dollars (£68.71) per barrel when the London markets closed.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Ocado, up 39.8p at 808p, Spirax-Sarco, up 310p at 11,760p, BT, up 3.3p at 130.3p, Prudential, up 32.5p at 1,325.5p, and Taylor Wimpey, up 2.6p at 117.35p.

The biggest fallers of the session were Beazley, down 24p at 633.5p, Rio Tinto, down 123p at 6,096p, Rolls-Royce, down 1.6p at 107.16p, Johnson Matthey, down 28p at 2,190p, and National Grid, down 11p at 1,022p.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Heather Jordan passed away in October. Image: Kerry Whyte.
Family wants Dundee care home shut down for ‘horrific’ treatment of mum before her…
2
How the new Dundee Ford Centre dealership at Baird Avenue could look. Image: Your Ford Centre.
New £4.5m Ford dealership planned for Dundee
3
Stewart Arbuckle assess the damage. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Couple fear someone will be killed after TENTH car crashes into garden on edge…
4
John Stewart and Cynthia Stewart leave Forfar Sheriff Court.
Cruel Angus couple narrowly avoid jail for shocking neglect of pet dog and cats
5
To go with story by Alan Richardson. Andrew Donaldson, Methven axe threat Picture shows; Andrew Donaldson, Methven axe threat. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 11/01/2023
Axeman told Perth couple he would ‘smash son’s skull in’ over £450 debt
6
Quinn Coulson played 11 times for Raith Rovers in the first half of this season. Image: SNS.
Dundee take former Raith Rovers winger on trial
7
Police Scotland have sealed off Kirkton Road in Burntisland. Image: Supplied.
Woman taken to hospital with head injury following Burntisland incident
8
Mhairi was forced to take Jasper to the vets after he suffered a solid kidney. Image: Mhairi Haggarty
Forfar cat owner left with huge bill after insurance firm refuses to pay for…
9
Courier News - Dundee - CR0040545 - Sheanne Mulholland story: Pics of secondary school picket lines at Harris Academy for national teacher strike. Picture shows: teachers picketing at the entrance to Harris Academy, Perth Road, Dundee, 11th January 2023. Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
New teacher strikes: Here’s how Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross schools are…
10
A fire broke out at Dundee's Craigie High School on Sunday evening. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Investigation after deliberate fire at Dundee’s Craigie High School

More from The Courier

Courier News,Rob McLaren story. CR0003783 . Perimax Meat Co in Arbroath is facing an uncertin future. Pic shows; general view of exterior of Perimax in Arbroath. Thursday, 20th September, 2018.
Former Perimax building in Arbroath could be transformed into whisky bond
DVVA chair Martin Manzi, deputy chair Ailsa McAllister and CEO Christine Cooper. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomspn
Dundee charities 'not in control of own destiny' amid funding cuts
Derick Osei celebrates a Dundee goal against Airdrie. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
Dundee 'have to be creative' says boss Gary Bowyer as he explains Derick Osei's…
Police were called to Francis Street Lochgelly. Image: Fife Jammer Locations.
Police probe after man found injured in Lochgelly street
Nicola Sturgeon wants to hold a referendum next year. Image: PA.
Gender reform law blocked by UK Government as Nicola Sturgeon condemns 'full frontal attack'
The FTSE 100 inched closer towards record levels on Monday but stopped short of an all-time high as progress continued at a glacial rate amid the absence of US trading (PA)
Monday court round-up — Park flasher and drunk crasher
Miley Cyrus has taken aim at her ex-husband in new single.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Can fury ever be cathartic after partner causes you emotional hurt?
The bus stop at Dundee Railway Station. Photo supplied by Councillor Fraser Macpherson Date; 12/01/2023
Dundonian passengers raise concerns about road safety at station bus stop
Harkes applauds the sold out United section at Easter Road. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Ian Harkes addresses MLS 'interest' and declares top 6 a realistic target for…
Craig Kennedy is accused of approaching women outside Perth's Bee Bar.
Man, 34, in court accused of menacing women and making 'alarming noises' around Perth

Editor's Picks

Most Commented