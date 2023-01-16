When and where are teacher walkouts scheduled to take place in England and Wales?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dates for teacher walkouts in England and Wales have been announced after union members voted in favour of strikes over pay.

Here are the dates announced by the National Education Union (NEU) for industrial action and who will take part:

– Wednesday, February 1: all eligible members in England and Wales

– Tuesday, February 14: all eligible members in Wales

– Tuesday, February 28: all eligible members in the Northern, North West, Yorkshire and The Humber regions in England

– Wednesday, March 1: all eligible members in the East Midlands, West Midlands and Eastern regions in England

– Thursday, March 2: all eligible members in the London, South East and South West regions in England

– Wednesday, March 15: all eligible members in England and Wales

– Thursday, March 16: all eligible members in England and Wales

The NEU has said there will also be rallies held on March 15 at Westminster to address the Government there and in Cardiff to address the Welsh Government.