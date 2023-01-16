When and where are teacher walkouts scheduled to take place in England and Wales? By Press Association January 16 2023, 6.37pm Teachers in England and Wales are set to strike over pay (PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Dates for teacher walkouts in England and Wales have been announced after union members voted in favour of strikes over pay. Here are the dates announced by the National Education Union (NEU) for industrial action and who will take part: – Wednesday, February 1: all eligible members in England and Wales – Tuesday, February 14: all eligible members in Wales – Tuesday, February 28: all eligible members in the Northern, North West, Yorkshire and The Humber regions in England – Wednesday, March 1: all eligible members in the East Midlands, West Midlands and Eastern regions in England – Thursday, March 2: all eligible members in the London, South East and South West regions in England – Wednesday, March 15: all eligible members in England and Wales – Thursday, March 16: all eligible members in England and Wales The NEU has said there will also be rallies held on March 15 at Westminster to address the Government there and in Cardiff to address the Welsh Government. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 Family wants Dundee care home shut down for ‘horrific’ treatment of mum before her… 2 New £4.5m Ford dealership planned for Dundee 3 Couple fear someone will be killed after TENTH car crashes into garden on edge… 4 Cruel Angus couple narrowly avoid jail for shocking neglect of pet dog and cats 5 Axeman told Perth couple he would ‘smash son’s skull in’ over £450 debt 6 Dundee take former Raith Rovers winger on trial 7 Woman taken to hospital with head injury following Burntisland incident 8 Forfar cat owner left with huge bill after insurance firm refuses to pay for… 9 New teacher strikes: Here’s how Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross schools are… 10 Investigation after deliberate fire at Dundee’s Craigie High School More from The Courier Former Perimax building in Arbroath could be transformed into whisky bond Dundee charities 'not in control of own destiny' amid funding cuts Dundee 'have to be creative' says boss Gary Bowyer as he explains Derick Osei's… Police probe after man found injured in Lochgelly street Gender reform law blocked by UK Government as Nicola Sturgeon condemns 'full frontal attack' Monday court round-up — Park flasher and drunk crasher KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Can fury ever be cathartic after partner causes you emotional hurt? Dundonian passengers raise concerns about road safety at station bus stop EXCLUSIVE: Ian Harkes addresses MLS 'interest' and declares top 6 a realistic target for… Man, 34, in court accused of menacing women and making 'alarming noises' around Perth Editor's Picks Crombie Country Park: Work to clear fallen trees at Angus beauty spot could still take months St Johnstone heading for lowest home support in modern era as fan boycott of Rangers Scottish Cup tie kicks in Monday court round-up — Park flasher and drunk crasher Dundonian passengers raise concerns about road safety at station bus stop EXCLUSIVE: Ian Harkes addresses MLS ‘interest’ and declares top 6 a realistic target for Dundee United Council announces review into how it tackles mould and damp in Dundee homes More details to be revealed over flats plan at former Dundee nightclub as consultation begins Family wants Dundee care home shut down for ‘horrific’ treatment of mum before her death Cruel Angus couple narrowly avoid jail for shocking neglect of pet dog and cats Former boxer blamed ‘blows to head’ for Dundee police fight challenge Most Commented 1 Council announces review into how it tackles mould and damp in Dundee homes