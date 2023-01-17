One in 10 considering giving up pets over cost-of-living pressures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

One in 10 considering giving up pets over cost-of-living pressures

By Press Association
January 17 2023, 8.03am
Almost one in 10 UK pet owners are considering giving up their companion to cope with cost-of-living pressures, a report says (PA)
Almost one in 10 UK pet owners are considering giving up their companion to cope with cost-of-living pressures, a report says (PA)

Almost one in 10 UK pet owners are considering giving up their companion to cope with cost-of-living pressures, a report says.

Almost a fifth of owners (18%) are already falling into debt to pay for their pets’ care, while 25% said they will not take their pet to the vet due to the high cost, online pet marketplace Pets4Homes found.

Some 60% of rescue centres saw a decrease in pets being rehomed last year, with 42% full up in 2022 compared to 22% in 2019, according to the site’s industry report.

A quarter of rescue centres (26%) said financial reasons were most commonly given by owners handing over a pet to be rehomed.

Large dog breeds were most commonly given up for adoption, with German Shepherds and Staffordshire Bull Terriers topping the list.

Flat-faced dogs, such as pugs and French bulldogs, have declined in popularity after an increased focus on health issues among the breeds.

Meanwhile, goldendoodles were 2022’s most popular breed, with 1,800 viewers per advert, Pets4Homes said.

The fierce competition for a pet during 2020, when there were around 420 potential buyers for each pet advertised on Pets4Homes, has now stabilised to around 80 buyers.

Overall lower demand for pets is also reflected in prices, with the average cost of a dog or puppy falling from £2,065 during the pandemic to the current £995 – but still higher than the pre-pandemic £876.

Lee Gibson, UK managing director at Pets4Homes, said: “The cost-of-living crisis is already having a major impact on pets and their owners. The current challenges have resulted in a clear end to the boom in pet adoption and rehoming which defined the lockdown period, as cost is discouraging many from seeking a new pet.

“Yet the crisis is further proving that the international reputation of Britain as a nation of animal lovers is accurate as ever. Our findings reveal that the majority of UK pet owners will do everything in their power to keep and maintain their pets – already reducing expenditure and prepared to go to extremes should it be necessary.

“However, what is alarming is that pet ownership is already causing debt for some and that nearly one in 10 of us is having to consider giving up our best friends.

“Beyond the challenge of rehoming such a number of animals, the psychological impact of separation from much-loved animals cannot be underestimated.”

David Bowles, head of public affairs at the RSPCA, added: “Like the insights from the Pets4Homes report, the RSPCA has seen an increase in public concern on caring for their pets, with 19% worried about affording to feed their pet.

“The 8% of the public who say they are considering giving up their pet in the survey are now starting to be seen by the RSPCA frontline services, who have seen a 25% rise in animals being abandoned in 2022 compared to the previous year.

“This comes at a time when the RSPCA and other rescues are facing the double whammy of their own costs increasing whilst being expected to deal with an increasing number of dogs and cats being handed in by owners.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Arbroath police station.
Arbroath man leaves prison, bricks police station, returns to prison
2
Sam McMahon and Matthew Gaughan inside Discovery Beers on Nethergate. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Discovery Beers: First look inside Dundee’s first dedicated craft beer shop
3
Inside the Wheatsheaf Inn in Kirkcaldy. Image: Admiral Taverns.
Fife pub described as a ‘wee gem’ up for sale after sudden closure
4
Rubbish left dumped in a communal garden area on Dens Road, Dundee. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson
Calls to clear up rubbish left dumped in Dundee garden
5
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Incident at Premier shop in Broughty Ferry. Picture shows; Incident at Premier shop in Broughty Ferry. . Broughty Ferry. Supplied by Premier store Broughty Ferry Date; 18/01/2023
Vodka and cigarettes stolen in ram-raid ‘like a Hollywood scene’ at Broughty Ferry shop
6
Bobby Morrison and his brother Dale set up Kartel in 2014. Image: Kartel.
Dundee man on why time is right to expand his watch business to Dubai
7
Illustrations taken from the from the Levelling Up Fund - Transport Bid by Dundee City Council. Image: Supplied
‘Radical’ Dundee transport plan and Glenrothes Riverside Park regeneration win major cash boost
8
The site where the missing public art used to sit in Glenrothes
Public artist accuses Fife Council of ‘cavalier attitude’ as prized Glenrothes works go missing
9
Cameron Allan ended up in court for his indecent proposal.
Hotel worker ‘horrified’ by Fife creep’s porn proposal
10
Mark Kilgallon has been reported missing. Image: Police Scotland.
Missing Fife man last seen boarding bus in Kirkcaldy

More from The Courier

Scott Green is led from Edinburgh High Court into custody. Image: Supplied
Sick 'toilet bowl' attacker jailed for abuse in Dundee and Fife
Karen Kennedy, who worked as manager at the New County Hotel in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Manager of Perth fire hotel says she will 'live with tragedy every day'…
Laura Young discovered 55 disposable vapes during a one-hour walk through Dundee.
Dundee's disposable vape campaigner makes waves in Scottish Parliament
Councillor Roisin Smith and Kathryn Baker, chief executive of Tayside Council on Alcohol, which leads Dundee's Pause programme. Image: DC Thomson
Controversial contraception programme for vulnerable mums in Dundee to be extended
Perth and Kinross Council headquarters. Image: Phil Hannah
Perth and Kinross tenants facing 2.2% rent rise in April
William Black at an earlier hearing at Perth Sheriff Court.
Drunken firebug jailed for £130k blaze at multi-storey car park in Perth
nato warships in dundee
Why three Nato warships have docked in Dundee
The cash boost will transform the River Leven
£19m cash boost will transform River Leven and bring bike hire to Glenrothes park
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Man seriously assaulted in Bell Street, Dundee Picture shows; Bell Street . Bell Street . Supplied by Google Maps Date; 19/01/2023
Man, 18, seriously assaulted in Dundee city centre
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. Image:PA
Nicola Sturgeon weighs in on Waid Academy assaults and vows to gain 'full understanding'…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented