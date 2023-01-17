FTSE slips back after briefly striking four-year high

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

FTSE slips back after briefly striking four-year high

By Press Association
January 17 2023, 5.15pm
London’s top index finished the day down 9.04 points at 7,851.03 (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
London’s top index finished the day down 9.04 points at 7,851.03 (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The FTSE 100 took a small step backwards on Tuesday after the blue-chip index briefly lifted to a four-year high.

It teetered ever closer towards an all-time record but ultimately slipped back into negative territory after downbeat sessions for multinational companies and a firm fall by Ocado.

Traders elsewhere in Europe were more positive, with Germany’s Dax pushing to an 11-month high due to an improving economic outlook.

London’s top index finished the day down 9.04 points, or 0.12%, at 7,851.03.

The Dax improved 0.29% by the end of the session and the French Cac finished 0.37% higher.

Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said: “The FTSE 100 has underperformed despite briefly pushing up to a new four-year high, with the record high at 7,903 remaining tantalisingly just out of reach.

“Today’s main drag on the UK benchmark has been the more defensive sectors of healthcare, with some underperformance from some big caps like Unilever, AstraZeneca, and HSBC.”

Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG, said: “This looks like a temporary interruption to the index’s victorious progress however – the trading statement season has gone well so far for UK firms, providing a foundation for further gains in the near term.”

Across the Atlantic, US traders returned to work with some pessimism, with the key markets slipping on the opening bell after the latest Empire manufacturing survey showed economic activity plunged in January.

Meanwhile, sterling received a lift after the latest labour market figures showed a rise in wage inflation.

The pound was up 0.59% against the dollar at 1.226 and was 0.87% higher against the euro at 1.136 at the close.

In company news, Ocado led the fallers on the FTSE 100 after its latest trading update disappointed investors, who had been hopeful after positive announcements by retail rivals.

The company revealed record Christmas sales but highlighted that the size of customer baskets fell over the last three months of the year and indicated it could drop further.

As a result, shares in the business closed 75p lower at 733p.

Elsewhere, Revolution Bars tumbled more than a quarter after the hospitality firm said it is shutting venues on Mondays and Tuesdays this month and in early February in a bid to cut its energy bill.

The group said earnings for the year are “likely to be lower than previously guided” as it also highlighted that industrial action by rail workers impacted revenues.

Shares finished the day 2p lower at 5.4p.

Spirits giant Diageo gained ground after investors welcomed its deal to buy Philippines dark rum brand Don Papa Rum. Diageo shares moved 65p higher to 3,766.5p.

The price of oil bounced back amid renewed hopes that Chinese demand will recover following the easing of pandemic restrictions.

Brent crude oil increased by 1.5% to 84.2 US dollars (£68.63) per barrel when the London markets closed.

The biggest risers in the FTSE 100 were SSE, up 36p at 1,718.5p, Diageo, up 65p at 3,766.5p, National Grid, up 15.5p at 1,037.5p, Weir Group, up 26.5p at 1,836.5p, and BT Group, up 1.9p at 132.2p.

The biggest fallers of the session were Ocado, down 75p at 733p, Berkeley, down 120p at 4,337p, JD Sports, down 3.25p at 158.5p, Endeavour Mining, down 37p at 1,930p, and WPP, down 16.4p at 924.4p.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Arbroath police station.
Arbroath man leaves prison, bricks police station, returns to prison
2
Sam McMahon and Matthew Gaughan inside Discovery Beers on Nethergate. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Discovery Beers: First look inside Dundee’s first dedicated craft beer shop
3
Inside the Wheatsheaf Inn in Kirkcaldy. Image: Admiral Taverns.
Fife pub described as a ‘wee gem’ up for sale after sudden closure
4
Rubbish left dumped in a communal garden area on Dens Road, Dundee. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson
Calls to clear up rubbish left dumped in Dundee garden
5
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Incident at Premier shop in Broughty Ferry. Picture shows; Incident at Premier shop in Broughty Ferry. . Broughty Ferry. Supplied by Premier store Broughty Ferry Date; 18/01/2023
Vodka and cigarettes stolen in ram-raid ‘like a Hollywood scene’ at Broughty Ferry shop
6
Bobby Morrison and his brother Dale set up Kartel in 2014. Image: Kartel.
Dundee man on why time is right to expand his watch business to Dubai
7
Illustrations taken from the from the Levelling Up Fund - Transport Bid by Dundee City Council. Image: Supplied
‘Radical’ Dundee transport plan and Glenrothes Riverside Park regeneration win major cash boost
8
The site where the missing public art used to sit in Glenrothes
Public artist accuses Fife Council of ‘cavalier attitude’ as prized Glenrothes works go missing
9
Cameron Allan ended up in court for his indecent proposal.
Hotel worker ‘horrified’ by Fife creep’s porn proposal
10
Mark Kilgallon has been reported missing. Image: Police Scotland.
Missing Fife man last seen boarding bus in Kirkcaldy

More from The Courier

Scott Green is led from Edinburgh High Court into custody. Image: Supplied
Sick 'toilet bowl' attacker jailed for abuse in Dundee and Fife
Karen Kennedy, who worked as manager at the New County Hotel in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Manager of Perth fire hotel says she will 'live with tragedy every day'…
Laura Young discovered 55 disposable vapes during a one-hour walk through Dundee.
Dundee's disposable vape campaigner makes waves in Scottish Parliament
Councillor Roisin Smith and Kathryn Baker, chief executive of Tayside Council on Alcohol, which leads Dundee's Pause programme. Image: DC Thomson
Controversial contraception programme for vulnerable mums in Dundee to be extended
Perth and Kinross Council headquarters. Image: Phil Hannah
Perth and Kinross tenants facing 2.2% rent rise in April
William Black at an earlier hearing at Perth Sheriff Court.
Drunken firebug jailed for £130k blaze at multi-storey car park in Perth
nato warships in dundee
Why three Nato warships have docked in Dundee
The cash boost will transform the River Leven
£19m cash boost will transform River Leven and bring bike hire to Glenrothes park
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Man seriously assaulted in Bell Street, Dundee Picture shows; Bell Street . Bell Street . Supplied by Google Maps Date; 19/01/2023
Man, 18, seriously assaulted in Dundee city centre
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. Image:PA
Nicola Sturgeon weighs in on Waid Academy assaults and vows to gain 'full understanding'…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented