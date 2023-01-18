Credit Suisse seeing money flow back into bank after turnaround plans, boss says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Credit Suisse seeing money flow back into bank after turnaround plans, boss says

By Press Association
January 18 2023, 2.24pm
The boss of investment bank Credit Suisse has said he is now seeing money flow back into the bank, after initiating huge cost-cutting plans that include axing a tenth of its European investment bankers (Alamy/ PA)
The boss of investment bank Credit Suisse has said he is now seeing money flow back into the bank, after initiating huge cost-cutting plans that include axing a tenth of its European investment bankers (Alamy/ PA)

The boss of investment bank Credit Suisse has said he is now seeing money flow back into the bank, after initiating huge cost-cutting plans that include axing a tenth of its European investment bankers.

Ulrich Korner, the Swiss bank’s chief executive, confirmed its turnaround plans were in “full swing” as it hopes to reinvent the bank and boost its earnings.

Mr Korner told CNBC at the World Economic Forum in Davos that it had engaged with thousands of wealth managers across the globe since October.

Asked about the progress of its turnaround plans, Mr Korner said: “We are in full execution swing. So I think we are making really, really good progress.

“We have launched a very well organised client reach-out programme… and we have reached about 10,000 wealth management clients across the globe, in one-to-one meetings, and more than 30,000 clients in Switzerland.”

“Outflows have reduced very significantly, and we are now seeing money coming back into different parts of the firm”, he confirmed.

As part of the transformation plan announced in October, which the bank described as “radical”, the firm said it expects to lose around 9,000 employees by 2025, including 2,700 this year.

Mr Korner confirmed that it means it will lose around 10% of its investment bankers in Europe.

He added that it is “absolutely” still the plan that the bank becomes profitable from 2024 onwards.

He also spoke to CNBC about reports of a deal between Credit Suisse and its former board member Michael Klein’s boutique advisory firm.

Mr Klein stepped down from the board of directors to help launch a spin-off of its investment banking arm, New-York based CS First Boston.

Mr Korner insisted he had “zero concerns” about any potential conflicts of interest emerging from the acquisition of Mr Klein’s business.

“I’m really looking forward for Michael to join, because he is an excellent banker, excellent deal maker, and he’s very entrepreneurial,” Mr Korner added.

Talking about the wider economy, Mr Korner said that higher interest rates were helping bolster banks’ earnings.

He insisted that a more normalised interest rate environment is “much better for the world”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Arbroath police station.
Arbroath man leaves prison, bricks police station, returns to prison
2
Sam McMahon and Matthew Gaughan inside Discovery Beers on Nethergate. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Discovery Beers: First look inside Dundee’s first dedicated craft beer shop
3
Inside the Wheatsheaf Inn in Kirkcaldy. Image: Admiral Taverns.
Fife pub described as a ‘wee gem’ up for sale after sudden closure
4
Rubbish left dumped in a communal garden area on Dens Road, Dundee. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson
Calls to clear up rubbish left dumped in Dundee garden
5
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Incident at Premier shop in Broughty Ferry. Picture shows; Incident at Premier shop in Broughty Ferry. . Broughty Ferry. Supplied by Premier store Broughty Ferry Date; 18/01/2023
Vodka and cigarettes stolen in ram-raid ‘like a Hollywood scene’ at Broughty Ferry shop
6
Bobby Morrison and his brother Dale set up Kartel in 2014. Image: Kartel.
Dundee man on why time is right to expand his watch business to Dubai
7
Illustrations taken from the from the Levelling Up Fund - Transport Bid by Dundee City Council. Image: Supplied
‘Radical’ Dundee transport plan and Glenrothes Riverside Park regeneration win major cash boost
8
The site where the missing public art used to sit in Glenrothes
Public artist accuses Fife Council of ‘cavalier attitude’ as prized Glenrothes works go missing
9
Cameron Allan ended up in court for his indecent proposal.
Hotel worker ‘horrified’ by Fife creep’s porn proposal
10
Mark Kilgallon has been reported missing. Image: Police Scotland.
Missing Fife man last seen boarding bus in Kirkcaldy

More from The Courier

Perth and Kinross Council headquarters. Image: Phil Hannah
Perth and Kinross tenants facing 2.2% rent rise in April
William Black at an earlier hearing at Perth Sheriff Court.
Drunken firebug jailed for £130k blaze at multi-storey car park in Perth
nato warships in dundee
Why three Nato warships have docked in Dundee
The cash boost will transform the River Leven
£19m cash boost will transform River Leven and bring bike hire to Glenrothes park
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Man seriously assaulted in Bell Street, Dundee Picture shows; Bell Street . Bell Street . Supplied by Google Maps Date; 19/01/2023
Man, 18, seriously assaulted in Dundee city centre
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. Image:PA
Nicola Sturgeon weighs in on Waid Academy assaults and vows to gain 'full understanding'…
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Dundee Record Fair has closed after more than 40 years. Picture shows; George Roberston, organiser of Dundee Record Fair. Edinburgh. Supplied by George Robertson Date; 19/01/2023
Dundee Record Fair ends after more than 40 years as organiser retires
The former Toys R Us store in Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
£4 million 10-pin bowling centre in Dundee could create up to 50 jobs
Kwame Thomas warming up for Sutton United. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee sign loan striker Kwame Thomas from English League Two side
The A90 near Inchture.
Disruption on A90 as work near Inchture causes road closures

Editor's Picks

Most Commented