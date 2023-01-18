Bankers’ bonuses will drop to reflect performance, JP Morgan chief says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Bankers’ bonuses will drop to reflect performance, JP Morgan chief says

By Press Association
January 18 2023, 4.54pm
The European boss of banking giant JP Morgan has said that its bankers’ bonuses will fall after a worse performance across the investment bank last year (Yui Mok/PA)

The European boss of banking giant JP Morgan has said that its bankers’ bonuses will fall after a worse performance across the investment bank last year.

Viswas Raghavan, the chief executive of Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), also admitted that there has been an economic impact of Brexit which needs to be “replenished”.

Speaking to Bloomberg TV at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Mr Raghavan was asked whether bankers’ bonuses would drop in Europe this year in the same way that they have in the US.

He said: “Absolutely. All the banks pay for performance so if the performance isn’t there, then the compensation isn’t going to be there.

“People understand – if the performance isn’t there then you don’t expect it (a bonus).”

He also admitted that last year “wasn’t great” for the bank and that it had been particularly “anaemic” in terms of performance for its investment banking arm.

Bankers’ bonuses have come into the spotlight in recent months, after former Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng announced plans to remove a cap on how much bankers can be paid in bonuses, in efforts to make the UK a more competitive financial hub.

But some critics argued that the move risks reinstating a culture of risk-taking and greed that was rife before the 2008 financial crisis.

Mr Raghavan touched on the impact of Brexit on the UK’s position as a leading financial centre.

He said: “The UK is feeling the same kind of cross-currents as other emerging markets.

“But there is a bit of a nuance in the UK. Clearly there is an economic/Brexit impact which needs to be replenished, and that is a work in progress.”

JP Morgan opened a new trading hub in Paris in 2021 amid a push to ramp up operations outside London and in the European Union after Brexit.

Mr Raghavan said most of the staff moves that needed to be done have now happened, as the bank was early in its reaction to Brexit.

But he stressed that JP Morgan still has more than 18,000 people working in the UK, and it is continuing to hire under its Chase retail banking arm after launching in the region in 2021.

The boss also said the UK is feeling the effects of workforce participation rates being very low, even though the unemployment rate is low.

“That’s true of the US as well – there is a big chunk of the labour force that has not returned to work. I think that needs to improve,” he said.

He added that fiscal policy – meaning the Government’s tax decisions – is another “nuance” in the UK.

Looking at the wider economic picture, the boss said that the bank is preparing for a “mild recession” this year, but that there is “light at the end of the tunnel” with signs that inflation has already peaked.

