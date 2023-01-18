Poet Michael Rosen marches with nurses out of ‘gratitude’ after his Covid coma

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Poet Michael Rosen marches with nurses out of ‘gratitude’ after his Covid coma

By Press Association
January 18 2023, 6.03pm
Poet Michael Rosen during a protest in Whitehall, London, during the nurses strike, against the Bill on minimum service levels during strikes (Yui Mok/PA)
Poet Michael Rosen during a protest in Whitehall, London, during the nurses strike, against the Bill on minimum service levels during strikes (Yui Mok/PA)

Poet and former children’s laureate Michael Rosen has marched with striking nurses from the University College Hospital in north-west London to Downing Street out of “pure gratitude” for them saving his life.

Speaking outside Downing Street, the 76-year-old said he was put in an induced coma and stayed in hospital for three months after falling ill with Covid in March 2020.

“Nurses like people today looked after me, saved my life several times,” he told the PA news agency.

“My blood pressure was diving down. I got secondary infection. They were looking after me and wrote a wonderful patient diary.

Poet Michael Rosen speaks during a protest outside Downing Street
Poet Michael Rosen speaks during a protest outside Downing Street (Yui Mok/PA)

“So I’m unbelievably grateful.”

Rosen said nurses were “saving people all around” him despite the “great strain” on them.

Asked about the strain he saw, he said: “Intensive care wards, you’re supposed to have one nurse to one patient. My ward, it was equipped for 11 beds and… at various points there was 24 beds, one nurse for two or three beds and it was terrible because 42% of us died.

“They could only carry on working with volunteers and recruits from other parts of the National Health Service.

“It meant strain for them to have people dying in front of you at that rate and also eight or nine-hour shifts, rushing between beds all wrapped up in PPE and so on, and at the end of those shifts writing me a patient diary telling me what I was going through.”

Rosen described nurses’ work as “incredible” and said it is “horrific” some are using food banks.

“If you’re fighting in order to maintain your standard of living it undermines the care you can give. That’s what they’re telling us,” he said.

“They need more pay. They need it urgently – prices rising at a frightening rate, they can’t meet their bills.

“I mean, what a thought. People are saving our lives and then going off and getting baked beans from food banks.”

Asked what he hopes nurses will achieve by striking, Rosen said he wants them to “get what they’re asking for” and for pay, recruitment and retention to improve.

Rosen gave a speech after the march reached Downing Street.

Addressing the crowd, he said: “You looked after me. You actually sang to me, held my hand, stood around my bed on my birthday… and sang me Happy Birthday.

“You told me to fight on.”

He added: “I know the kind of care that you gave me… kept me alive.”

Rosen said the NHS has looked after him all his life – treating a long-term illness and bringing his children into the world.

