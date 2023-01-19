Deliveroo delivers profitability boost despite order decline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Deliveroo delivers profitability boost despite order decline

By Press Association
January 19 2023, 8.09am Updated: January 19 2023, 9.30am
Takeaway delivery group Deliveroo said efforts to cut costs boosted its profitability, despite revealing a drop in order numbers amid a slowdown in demand after years of pandemic-boosted trading (PA)


Takeaway delivery group Deliveroo said efforts to cut costs boosted its profitability, despite revealing a drop in order numbers amid a slowdown in demand after years of pandemic-boosted trading.

Total order numbers fell 2% across the group to 75.1 million in the final three months of the year, the firm said.

In the UK and Ireland, order numbers remained flat at 40.6 million.

Deliveroo saw this offset as its restaurant and grocery partners raised prices per item, with gross transaction value (GTV) lifting 6% on a constant currency basis, leaving it with growth of 7% for the full year – but this was far lower than its previous guidance for up to 12%.

However, the firm said underlying earnings were around breakeven for the second half, with its margin performance better than feared thanks in part to moves to rein in costs.

Underlying earnings are expected to improve throughout 2023, it added.

Will Shu, founder and chief executive of Deliveroo, said: “I am proud of the team delivering significant improvements in profitability whilst also still delivering growth in a difficult macroeconomic environment.

“I am particularly pleased that we have done so while improving our consumer value proposition, meaningfully increasing the selection of restaurants and grocers available on the platform.”

He added: “Amidst an uncertain outlook for 2023, we remain confident in our ability to adapt financially and to make continued progress on our path to profitability.”

The figures come as takeaway delivery firms are seeing a sharp slowdown in orders, with demand hit amid a wider pull back in consumer spending in the cost crisis, with growth also easing back after a pandemic-driven boom during 2020 and 2021.

The Deliveroo website
Deliveroo announced last November it was pulling out of Australia (Louisa Svensson/Alamy/PA)

Rival Just Eat revealed on Wednesday a worse-than-expected drop in orders over the final three months of 2022, with order numbers down 12%, with the firm also cutting costs to protect profits.

In the UK and Ireland, Deliveroo saw GTV lift 9% over the final quarter of 2022 and 9% over the full year to £3.9 billion.

This marked a significant outperformance against its international operations, excluding Australia and the Netherlands, which saw order numbers fall 5% and GTV edge 2% higher in the fourth quarter – up 3% and 5% respectively over the year.

Deliveroo announced last November it was pulling out of Australia because it would take “considerable” investment to reach a profitable scale.


