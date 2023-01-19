Boohoo reports sales drop as US and UK markets weigh

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Boohoo reports sales drop as US and UK markets weigh

By Press Association
January 19 2023, 8.14am
Fashion retailer Boohoo said it would still hit expectations during the financial year despite a massive drop in sales during the last few months of 2022.

The business said that its UK and US units had driven an 11% fall in sales across the group in the four months to the end of December.

The decline did not come as a surprise to either Boohoo or its shareholders, who had been warned that sales were set to drop over the period.

As a result, Boohoo was able to say on Thursday that it expects earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation to measure up to market expectations.

Revenue is set to drop by around 12% over the financial year, the business said.

So far, in the 10 months to the end of December, revenue dipped from a little under £1.7 billion to just over £1.5 billion, a 10% fall.

“Performance in the period is in line with expectations and reflects the normalisation of the channel shift online over the last 12 months, but demonstrates the significant market share gains the group has made over the last three years,” said chief executive John Lyttle.

“Looking ahead, whilst the demand outlook is uncertain due to macro-economic factors, cost inflation is expected to begin to moderate in the second half of the year.”

So far this year, the US has been by far the worst-performing market for Boohoo. In the 10 months to the end of December revenue dropped 23% to £306.3 million when compared to the same period a year earlier.

The silver lining in the country is that this malaise seems to be easing somewhat. In the last four months of the calendar year revenue dipped by 12%.

In the UK – Boohoo’s biggest market – revenue fell by 11%.

Mr Lyttle said that the business is trying to manage costs but will continue to invest where needed.

“We have reduced inventory by 27% year on year and with this focus on careful inventory management, strong cost control and cash management, we will continue to drive operational and cost efficiency across the business,” he said.

“The group has continued to invest in key strategic priorities that will enable future growth, and the progress made gives us confidence that as macro-economic headwinds ease it will be well-positioned to rebound strongly.”

The fashion retailer said its US market has been hit last year (Ian West/PA)
