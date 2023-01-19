Shares in Dr Martens plummet after it discovers problems at US warehouse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Shares in Dr Martens plummet after it discovers problems at US warehouse

By Press Association
January 19 2023, 9.44am
The shoe business said that warm weather in the US had eaten into sales (Tim Ireland/PA)
Shares in Dr Martens plummeted on Thursday as the business said that unseasonably warm weather last autumn and problems at a warehouse have eaten into its performance in the US.

The company downgraded its outlook for the financial year after what boss Kenny Wilson said had been a “challenging” period.

The shoe brand said that it has recently found “significant operational issues” at its new Los Angeles distribution centre.

The business said that problems had arisen as its stock had moved from a distribution centre in Portland to the new third-party site in LA faster than had been planned.

The business had also told some of its US wholesalers that they could use the distribution centre to store some of their shipments, while the shipping times from factories to the warehouse dropped, adding more stock to the already overloaded site.

All this came together to create serious bottlenecks at the warehouse, which has created problems getting shoes to wholesale customers.

Dr Martens said that its most experienced supply chain experts are in the US, working on a solution to the problems. But this was not enough to soothe investors.

The business’s shares dipped 21% on Thursday morning after the news was revealed.

Before the problems – and reduced sales in the US thanks to the unseasonably warm weather – Dr Martens slashed its outlook.

Bosses had previously expected revenue to grow in the “high teens” in the financial year. Now they only expect growth between 11% and 13%, the business said on Thursday.

The bottleneck at the LA warehouse alone will shave £15 million to £25 million off wholesale revenue this financial year. There will also be knock-on effects into next year.

“Demand for Dr Martens remained resilient through challenging conditions during our peak trading period of Q3,” said chief executive Kenny Wilson.

“However, due to a combination of significant operational issues creating a bottleneck at our new LA distribution centre and weaker than anticipated US DTC (direct-to-consumer) trading, in part due to unseasonably warm weather, we now expect full-year revenue growth of 11-13% on an actual currency basis.”

