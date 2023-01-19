Dunelm sales rise as shoppers buy heaters and thick duvets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dunelm sales rise as shoppers buy heaters and thick duvets

By Press Association
January 19 2023, 10.48am
Retailer Dunelm has posted an increase in sales for the past quarter (Dunelm/PA)
Homeware and furnishings retailer Dunelm has revealed a jump in sales for the past quarter as shoppers bought heaters and thick duvets to offset the rocketing cost of heating their homes.

The Leicestershire-based retailer said annual profits are set to beat market expectations following a strong Christmas period.

Total sales increased by 18% to £478 million over the 13 weeks to December 31, compared with the same period last year.

It highlighted that sales for the quarter were up 48% on pre-pandemic levels.

Dunelm told investors that it saw “strong” growth both in its online business and in stores.

Sales were boosted by popular autumn and winter product ranges, with the business highlighting broad growth across its categories.

It also highlighted a particular boost from “Winter Warm” items, such as heated indoor airers, as customers sought to mitigate the impact of higher household heating costs.

Dunelm also revealed that it saw a significant boost to trading from its winter sale, as shoppers looked for discounts amid the rising cost-of-living.

Nick Wilkinson, chief executive officer, said: “We have delivered another strong performance and the relevance of Dunelm’s value offering has really come to the fore.

“Customers have enjoyed shopping our winter warm ranges as they find innovative ways to manage rising heating costs.

“Our Christmas assortment also proved popular as customers prepared their homes for the festive period.

“We are deeply conscious of the challenges which everyone is facing and remain focussed on making every pound count across our entire offer, so customers can feel confident in receiving outstanding value whatever their budget or taste.”

Shares in the company were down 1.9% at 1,052.8p in early trading.

