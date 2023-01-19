Some calls to HMRC will be answered by text to save time waiting on phone lines

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Some calls to HMRC will be answered by text to save time waiting on phone lines

By Press Association
January 19 2023, 11.24am
Some people calling HM Revenue and Customs from a mobile phone with a routine question will have it answered by text message (Yui Mok/PA)
Some people calling HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) from a mobile phone with a routine question will have it answered by text message, rather than waiting to speak to someone.

The new service, being trialled from Thursday, will direct routine helpline calls to online services where certain queries can be resolved quickly and easily.

Texts will automatically be triggered, based on customers’ reasons for calling, and will include direct links to relevant online information.

Throughout January, HMRC expects around 170,000 calls from customers with queries which can be answered swiftly online, such as resetting a password.

HMRC believes the move will help to free up its advisers to deal with people with more complex queries as well as providing callers with a routine question with a better service.

The trial comes as the self-assessment deadline looms.

More than 12 million taxpayers are expected to file a return for the 2021/22 tax year by January 31 2023.

Routine calls that will be answered with a text under the trial will include:

– People finding their unique taxpayer reference (UTR) number;

– Registering for HMRC online services;

– Lost or forgotten online service passwords or user IDs.

In some cases, people will be given the option to be redirected or remain on the phone, including when they need help filling in a self-assessment tax return, queries on whether they should register for self-assessment or still need to complete a tax return, lost national insurance (NI) numbers, and requests for an income and employment history.

Richard West, HMRC director of personal tax operations, said: “Redirecting these sorts of queries to online services should help customers find the answer more quickly.

“It also means calls from customers during the current self-assessment peak, whose questions cannot easily be answered online and require help from an adviser, get the appropriate support they need.

“We are continuing to transform our digital services, increasing their capabilities so customers who self-serve can have their questions answered quickly, saving them time waiting on phone lines or for information to arrive in the post.

“Customers who cannot use digital services will be able to get support in the normal way. This is available through our telephony service and through our extra support team for those who have difficulty using our other services.”

The trial runs until the end of this financial year.

HMRC has previously faced criticism over its service levels and compliance activities.

The Commons Public Accounts Committee (PAC) recently found that an “eye-watering” £42 billion was outstanding in unpaid tax.

HMRC has previously said it is adding people to its compliance teams and it takes a supportive approach to taxpayers in debt and balances that with recovering debt from those who can afford it.

