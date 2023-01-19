HSBC rebuked by competition watchdog over open banking breaches

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
HSBC rebuked by competition watchdog over open banking breaches

By Press Association
January 19 2023, 12.34pm
HSBC self-reported the breaches in June last year (Tim Ireland/PA)
HSBC self-reported the breaches in June last year (Tim Ireland/PA)

High street lender HSBC has been given a warning by the competition watchdog after admitting providing incorrect information on fees, charges and rates under its open banking agreement.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) dealt a rebuke to the banking giant after uncovering breaches of its responsibilities under open banking – which allows third-party financial service providers open access to consumer banking, transaction, and other financial data from lenders – on more than 50 different occasions over the past five years.

Its failure to report accurate information – and in some cases not providing the required information – risked leading customers to make the wrong decisions by leaving them potentially with an incorrect or incomplete understanding of products.

HSBC self-reported the breaches in June last year and has since taken action to address them.

The CMA said it follows previous open banking data breaches by the bank.

In a letter to HSBC’s retail banking arm, the regulator said: “This context makes the breaches … especially disappointing.”

It said it would not be taking official enforcement action given HSBC’s moves to “put things right”, but stressed it will monitor HSBC’s compliance “closely”.

Since open banking was launched in 2017, the UK’s biggest banks have agreed to make their data more available in a more standardised format – seen as a big step forward to allow more so-called challenger banks to enter the market and allowing customers to shop the market better.

Open banking uses data which companies hold about people to help them find better deals, based on that individual’s actual behaviour, for example people can find a better bank account based on how often they are actually overdrawn or in credit.

Last week, the CMA marked the five-year milestone of open banking, cheering the success in getting the six biggest banking groups in the UK – Barclays, HSBC, Lloyds, Nationwide, NatWest, and Santander – in meeting all the requirements under the open banking roadmap.

It said active users of open banking in the UK had risen to 6.5 million.

But the HSBC breaches suggest the implementation of open banking has not been entirely smooth.

In the letter, Dipesh Shah, director of remedies, business and financial analysis, cautioned: “HSBC must ensure that it complies with the order in full.

“The CMA has powers to issue directions to businesses that fail to comply with its orders.

“However, given the action that has been, and is being, taken by HSBC, the CMA does not consider it appropriate to take further formal enforcement action in relation to these breaches at present. The CMA will monitor HSBC’s future compliance closely.”

Alex Haffner, a partner at law firm Fladgate, said: “Open Banking is of great importance to the development of the UK’s fintech industry, particularly for those ‘challenger’ companies who rely on the opportunities it offers to plug into the large banks’ networks.

“It is for that reason that the CMA takes its responsibilities in enforcing the open banking provisions of the retail banking order very seriously.”

