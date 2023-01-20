Education unions in six-hour talks with Government officials to avert strikes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Education unions in six-hour talks with Government officials to avert strikes

By Press Association
January 20 2023, 9.32am
More talks are being held in a bid to avert teacher walkouts (Yui Mok/PA)
More talks are being held in a bid to avert teacher walkouts (Yui Mok/PA)

Education unions are meeting Government officials for a marathon six-hour round of talks in a bid to avert teacher walkouts in the coming weeks.

Friday’s meeting comes after union leaders said there had been “no progress” after discussions with Education Secretary Gillian Keegan on Wednesday.

The National Education Union (NEU) plans seven days of strike action in England and Wales in a dispute over pay – with the first on February 1 coinciding with walkouts by staff at universities, on the rail network and in Whitehall.

The union has said strike action could affect more than 23,000 schools.

The planned length of Friday’s meeting was described as a “step forward” by Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL).

ASCL is not part of strike action, but Mr Barton, who said he will be at the talks, said there is anger among his members over a range of issues, including education funding and problems with recruitment and retention as well as pay.

He told Sky News: “In particular, we want to see teaching become a more high profile, high status profession.

“Pay and conditions are part of that. I’m hoping that what we get from today is a sense of talking about those real and genuine issues rather than skirting around them, and not thinking that this is purely a post-Covid thing.

“This has been a decade in the making.”

Of Friday’s talks, he said: “It’s good in one sense that we’ve got six hours of talks.

“That’s a long time, I have to say, six hours of talks where pay is the number one issue on the agenda. That feels to me like it is a step forward.”

He said there has been a reluctance in England to talk about pay compared with Wales, where there is a Labour government in power.

He said: “I think what we got with the Education Secretary was someone who I think tribally sees unions as part of the problem and was reluctant to talk about what we think is the key issue, which is pay – how do you recruit great graduates to choose this profession?

“And what we saw, I think, in Wales, with the cabinet secretary, was somebody who opened by saying ‘this is the beginning of a negotiation around pay’.

“It was much more direct because of the social partnership between the Government there.”

Schools minister Nick Gibb said the Government understands the pressures facing teachers and is willing to negotiate, but warned against “inflation-busting pay settlements”.

He told BBC Breakfast: “Officials in the department today are spending six hours with the four unions discussing the issues that we discussed on Wednesday, and the secretary of state said they could start discussing issues like pay but also other issues such as workload and the conditions of teachers in schools.

“So you know, we do understand the pressures that teachers are under.”

He  said the Government does not want to give “inflation-busting pay settlements that mean that we end up embedding inflation into our economy for the longer term which has a hugely damaging effect”.

He added: “We are negotiating with teachers and all the public service unions across Whitehall, across the economy, to discuss issues like pay, to discuss issues such as workload.

“There is an independent pay review body in place to determine pay levels for teachers.”

Updated guidance from the Department for Education suggests agency staff and volunteers could be used to cover classes on strike days, with schools expected to remain open where possible, although remote learning is an option and the most vulnerable pupils are to be given priority.

But the guidance has been called “at best naive” by the general secretary of the National Association of Head Teachers, who said schools could have to shut during walkouts if “staffing numbers are dangerously low”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Owners Dixie and Bill Forbes inside The Heritage Bar in Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Fife pub that ‘oozes charm’ for sale with owners to retire after nearly 20…
2
Nursing and midwifery unions in Scotland say they are prepared to strike in the new year over pay. Image: Shutterstock
Fife nurse struck off for lying about employment history
3
To go with story by Maggie Miller. Samantha Paton, owner and founder of Isolated Heroes - a Dundee fashion house. Picture shows; Samantha Paton . Unknown. Courtesy Claire Granger Date; Unknown
Q&A: Getting to know Samantha Paton, founder of Dundee fashion house that dressed Miley…
4
Brian Cox and David Clegg in conversation at DC Thomson HQ in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Brian Cox tells Courier subscribers of his ‘proudest moment’ filming Succession in Dundee
4
5
More talks are being held in a bid to avert teacher walkouts (Yui Mok/PA)
EXCLUSIVE: 70 social media accounts dedicated to school violence and bullying in Tayside and…
6
Police were called to a disturbance on South Street in St Andrews on Friday evening. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Elderly man and student injured during St Andrews disturbance
7
Stagecoach founder, Dame Ann Gloag is one of one of four people being accused of immigration offences.
Perth bus tycoon Dame Ann Gloag facing ‘human trafficking’ charge
8
Eriksson could lift the Superliga title. Image: SNS
Dundee United keeper Carljohan Eriksson seals loan switch to Danish league leaders
9
Matthew Dewar appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth drugs-on-wheels dealer caught with £4k of cocaine and cash hidden in his pants
10
Jade and her son Caron. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Dundee mum terrified ceiling will cave in on kids after years of leaks
3

More from The Courier

Members of the Net Zero Committee Liam Kerr MSP and Mark Ruskell MSP meet Hillcrest Homes chief executive Angela Linton and her deputy Fiona Morrison.
‘Long term decline’ in planning staff numbers undermines green revolution  
Riot police and negotiators were at the four-hour stand-off. Image: Jim Payne.
Pair caused Cowdenbeath siege because they were 'bored as f**k'
Remi Matthews was impressed by Cammy MacPherson and Dan Phillips. Images: SNS.
Remi Matthews: Dan Phillips and Cammy MacPherson give St Johnstone midfield energy they've been…
Police are urging motorists to check their dashcam footage to aid police with their investigations. Picture by Sandy McCook.
EXCLUSIVE: Frightened motorists flood SNP with A9 safety concerns
More talks are being held in a bid to avert teacher walkouts (Yui Mok/PA)
How 'insane' Dundee killer Robert Mone had last word when sentenced for murder
Dundee University's life sciences building. Image: Dundee University.
Dundee start-up aims to build global vaccine business
Bushnell was sentenced at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Fife man, 81, jailed for two decades of historic child abuse
Maureen Hodge and husband Eddie.
Heartbroken Fife widow says husband with dementia 'went through hell' in local hospital
United defeated Stirling University on Saturday. Image: SNS
Scottish Cup draw: Dundee United host Kilmarnock as Premiership opposition await Raith Rovers if…
Sarah Brown with husband and former Prime Minister, Gordon Brown. Image: DC Thomson.
Sarah Brown criticised for Dame Ann Gloag remarks after Perth bus tycoon's 'human trafficking'…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented