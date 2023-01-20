Retail stocks help FTSE climb despite downbeat sector data

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Retail stocks help FTSE climb despite downbeat sector data

By Press Association
January 20 2023, 5.25pm
Retailers helped drive a rise in the FTSE 100 on Friday (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Retailers helped drive a rise in the FTSE 100 on Friday (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The UK’s retail stocks helped provide the FTSE with a slight rebound on Friday, despite a disappointing set of industry-wide economic data.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed that retail sales volumes fell by 1% in December, representing a second consecutive monthly decline.

Nevertheless, investors took an opportunity to buy into the likes of Asos, JD Sports and Boohoo after value drifted in the previous session.

The FTSE 100 finished the day up 23.3 points, or 0.3%, at 7,770.59.

Elsewhere in Europe, there were also gains, with most other major markets outperforming London, largely due to heavier slumps earlier in the week.

The Dax improved 0.76% by the end of the session, and the French Cac finished 0.63% higher.

Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said: “After Thursday’s little setback, European markets have seen a modest rebound today, as we come to the end of what looks set to be a negative week for stock markets.

“The FTSE 100 is lagging behind its European counterparts today, having found itself held back this week by weakness in some of its bigger cap components like Shell, Unilever and AstraZeneca.”

In the US, a resurgent tech sector led the way, helping to offset the impact of another downbeat monthly housing report.

Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG, said: “A faint echo of the post-pandemic glory days for tech stocks was heard this afternoon, as the Nasdaq 100 led the way higher for indices following well-received earnings from Netflix and job cuts at Google.”

Meanwhile, sterling edged back slightly after the surprisingly poor retail data, particular given strong updates from the UK’s listed retailers for the key Christmas period.

The pound was down 0.13% against the dollar at 1.237 and was 0.15% lower against the euro at 1.141 at the close.

In company news, SSE made gains after the group upped its financial outlook as the amount of electricity that produced in the last nine months of 2022 spiked despite the massive global gas crisis.

SSE, which no longer supplies energy directly to households, said output from its gas power plants was 27% higher over the period when compared to the year before. Shares climbed by 48.5p to 1,750.5p as a result.

The Restaurant Group had a positive session as investors welcomed news that activist hedge fund Oasis snapped up a 5% stake in the Wagamama owner.

Shares moved 2.3p higher to 37.3p at the close of play.

High street stationery chain The Works dropped after it recorded “disappointing” online trade over the Christmas period and saw losses widen over the previous half-year. The company saw shares slip 9p to 34.2p.

The price of oil was higher again at the close to secure a second successive week of gains over increased optimism linked to China.

Brent crude oil increased by 0.75% to 86.81 US dollars (£70.17) per barrel when the London markets closed.

The biggest risers in the FTSE 100 were 3i Group, up 47p at 1,462.5p, Frasers Group, up 21.5p at 765p, SSE, up 48.5p at 1,750.5p, JD Sports, up 4.25p at 157p, Airtel Africa, up 3p at 115.4p.

The biggest fallers of the session were Hargreaves Lansdown, down 23.2p at 864.2p, Pearson, down 20.4p at 921.8p, AstraZeneca, down 220p at 11,200p, Melrose Industries, down 2.55p at 143.2p, and Segro, down 9.4p at 811p.

