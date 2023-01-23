Fuller’s issues warning over earnings after train strike hit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fuller’s issues warning over earnings after train strike hit

By Press Association
January 23 2023, 8.07am
Pub group Fuller’s has warned over annual earnings (Yui Mok/PA)
Pub group Fuller's has warned over annual earnings (Yui Mok/PA)

Pub group Fuller’s has warned over annual earnings after train strikes left it nursing a sales hit of around £4 million and impacted its festive trading.

The group said sales in the four weeks over Christmas and new year fell 5% compared with the same period in 2019 before the pandemic struck.

It blamed the drop on the train strikes in the lead-up to Christmas.

It said that, since the start of October, industrial action has reduced its sales by some £4 million and added the “consequent impact on profitability means that we now expect to report earnings below market expectations for the full year”.

Simon Emeny, chief executive of Fuller’s, said it was “frustrating that the train strikes have set back our reported sales and earnings”.

He said: “While ongoing strike action will dampen sales, demand from customers remains good and we are optimistic that 2023 will deliver further sales growth through a busy calendar of events, and as office workers and tourists continue to return to the capital.”

The group said on an underlying basis, like-for-like sales in the 43 weeks to January 21 were at 97% of the level of those seen in 2019-20, but up 20% year-on-year.

Pubs and restaurants were hit hard by the train strikes throughout December, impacting demand in the crucial Christmas period and seeing swathes of festive parties cancelled.

The sector is also under pressure due to soaring energy bills, costs and wage demands.

Mr Emeny said: “We are operating in a high inflation environment and that continues to impact our operating costs and margins.

“While some of these costs may be temporary in nature, others – such as the national living wage increase – are more permanent and we are focused on taking action to mitigate these costs wherever we can.

“Although strike action and the cost-of-living crisis create short-term hurdles to our post-pandemic recovery, we remain confident in the resilience of the pub and the future opportunity for Fuller’s.”

