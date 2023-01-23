Saga in talks to sell insurance underwriting arm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Saga in talks to sell insurance underwriting arm

By Press Association
January 23 2023, 8.59am
Over-50s group Saga has revealed talks to sell the underwriting arm of its insurance division to help pay down its debts.
Over-50s group Saga has revealed talks to sell the underwriting arm of its insurance division to help pay down its debts.

Over-50s group Saga has confirmed talks to sell the underwriting arm of its insurance division to help pay down its debts.

The holiday and financial services firm said it was in discussions over a possible sale of Acromas Insurance Company, which underwrites around 25% to 30% of its insurance business.

Reports at the weekend suggested Saga was looking for buyers to offload its in-house insurance business to raise up to £90 million to help pay down some of its £721 million debt.

Saga did not confirm who it was in talks with or how much any potential deal could be worth.

Shares lifted 3% in Monday morning trading.

It comes after Saga warned over profits in September last year due to difficulties in its insurance arm, which has seen soaring claims costs, in line with the wider sector.

Saga slumped to a £257.5 million loss in the six months to July 31 due to a £269 million impairment in its insurance operations.

It said at the time that its underwriting division was seeing claims inflation running at about 13%.

On confirming Acromas sale talks, Saga said: “The board has looked at the opportunities to optimise Saga’s operational and strategic position in the insurance market, in line with the evolution to a capital-light business model and the stated objective to reduce debt.

“It has concluded that a potential disposal of its underwriting business is consistent with group strategy.”

The group’s chief executive Euan Sutherland has been leading an overhaul at Saga, which saw its cruise and holidays business knocked badly during the pandemic.

The sale of Acromas would not see it stop selling insurance products, but shifting the risks associated with the policies it offers to another firm.

Saga has already been cutting the number of its products it underwrites itself.

